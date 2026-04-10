Seahawks Trade for Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Makes Sense

The Seattle Seahawks weren’t one of the most aggressive teams during the beginning of the 2026 NFL Free Agency. That is because general manager John Schneider and his front office staff worked to secure some of their key players from their Super Bowl-winning roster. During free agency, Seattle lost edge rusher Boye Mafe, who signed an extensive deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Seahawks could use the 2026 NFL Draft to get a replacement and eventual franchise edge rusher, but that doesn’t mean it has to be a prospect.

Seahawks Make Surprising Trade with the New York Giants

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are evaluating some young edge rushers to draft. They may select one in the first two rounds. Instead of a young project, the Seahawks could go for a ready-now player who fits their system. Seattle could make a serious trade pitch for the New York Giants’ edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. He is entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

The Seahawks could trade their first-round pick (No 32) in exchange for more picks. If this happens, Seattle could use one of its second-or third-round picks to acquire Thibodeaux, who has had an up-and-down career with the Giants. This could be a way for the Giants to move on from their former first-round pick.

Thibodeaux had a breakout year in 2023, where he accounted for 12 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. In the last two seasons, Thibodeaux accumulated 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks while battling injuries.

Can Kayvon Thibodeaux be the Destined Star?

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are looking for a pure edge rusher who can consistently get into the backfield. There have been times when Thibodeaux looked like he was going to be a top-tier player for the Giants. Between the Giants’ dysfunctions and the inability to maintain a steady defense, Thibodeaux was among the players who couldn’t excel.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, have one of the most stable defensive systems in the league. Seattle has been a place where former Giants like Leonard Williams Jr. and Julian Love could be stars. The same could be done with Thibodeaux, where he could be placed in several defensive schemes, but especially opposite DeMarcus Lawrence.

If Thibodeaux can thrive in a new environment and grow as a veteran, he might receive a good deal that gets him paid and gives the Seahawks an aggressive weakside edge rusher for years to come.

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