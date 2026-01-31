Seahawks predicted to pick ‘high-energy’ pass rusher in 2026 NFL draft

Right now, there are thirty NFL fanbases who have had their focus ripped away from the actual football field, either by an over-abundance of losses in the regular season or a poorly-timed one in the playoffs. They’re thinking about free agency in March and the draft in April. There are two fanbases that are spared that as we head into February, and the Seahawks are one of them.

That’s certainly a blessing, and something all Seahawks fans should cherish, but it doesn’t mean we should be completely ignoring the future. So, even as we’re in the middle of this very special two-week period, let’s take a look at some 2026 NFL Draft predictions, this one courtesy of Eric Edholm. He posted his first mock draft of the year earlier today, first round only.

For starters, let’s take a moment to appreciate the fact that he has the Seahawks picking 32nd, meaning he expects them to win the Super Bowl, and hope that he’s correct. As for the player he gives them, he went with R Mason Thomas, an edge rusher from the Oklahoma Sooners. Positionally, the pick makes a ton of sense.

There’s very little to be critical of with the Seahawks right now. They’re 16-3 and about to play in the Super Bowl, their three losses are by a combined nine points, they had the #1 defense in the NFL and broke a franchise record for points scored, and even had the top special teams unit. It’s an almost perfect team. But lack of pressure from the edge has been noteworthy.

Over the last two months worth of football, the Seahawks have struggled to get meaningful pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Uchenna Nwosu seems to be breaking down physically and has 1.5 sacks in his last eleven games. Due almost $20 million next season with only $8.5 million guaranteed, he’s a very likely cut candidate.

Boye Mafe is one game away from being a free agent, and after a contract year that saw a grand total of two sacks in seventeen games, he can’t be counted on even if he is brought back. DeMarcus Lawrence has been fantastic, but turns 34 this offseason. Derick Hall did show some improvement as a run defender in 2025 but his sacks were cut down to two in fourteen games.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20). | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s not cutting it, especially on a team that generates a ton of pressure from the interior. Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy, and Jarran Reed combined for 16.5 sacks, so there’s no excuse. While there are appealing options available in free agency and the trade market, there’s a very good chance the Seahawks will have to find the right piece in the draft.

R Mason Thomas was a rotational player on the Oklahoma defense in 2022 and 2023 before blossoming into a full-time starter over the last two years. 2024 was his best season, with 12.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, and a 72.3 PFF grade. He took steps forward in 2025, with 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, but missed three games with a quad injury.

Eric Edholm points out that “this might depend on how well Thomas tests,” always a valid consideration during this time of the year. Thomas is listed on Pro Football Focus at 6’2 and 249 pounds, which gives him the rough body type of a standup edge rusher in a 3-4 scheme, but his combine performance and other measurements (arm length) matter a lot.

“The Seahawks certainly could look for IOL or CB help here,” Edholm adds as well, definitely a valid consideration. Many are starting to circle the wagons around the idea of the Seahawks taking an offensive lineman like Gennings Dunker or Emmanuel Pregnon in the first to replace Anthony Bradford at right guard, or maybe Brandon Cisse to replace Tariq Woolen at corner.

“But Thomas is a high-energy rusher who fits the Seahawks’ profile and could give them another dog up front,” he continues. Thomas brings a lot of quick-twitch movement skills to the table and is a great athlete, and overcomes his relative lack of size and strength with a high motor and effort. He should be a difficult block on passing downs with his bend and speed.

There are holes in his game, mostly stemming from his seeming lack of length which gets him stuck on blockers and reduces his effectiveness against the run, despite his best efforts. I could see Thomas ending up as a pass rush specialist in the NFL, not meant to see the field on early and neutral downs. But pass rush is what the Seahawks need right now.

Leaning too heavily on a rookie edge rusher is often a mistake. In recent NFL history, most edge rushers need a year to acclimate themselves to the NFL, so I would caution against assuming Thomas could come in and give the team a double-digit sack guy right off the bat. Derick Hall is a good example, who did basically nothing as a rookie and then had eight sacks in 2024.

But you have to start somewhere, and Thomas could be part of an effective rotation with upside to improve down the line. It’s a fair pick, and one that I believe would set the team up for success as they move into a new era of edge rushers.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is strip sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0). | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

