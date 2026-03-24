Seahawks Urged to Trade for DeShon Elliott After Free Agency Losses

As is often the case for any team coming off a Super Bowl victory, the Seattle Seahawks saw several key players leave in free agency. Teams are always eager to add championship-caliber players to their roster, leading to higher contract values.

That's why Seattle watched as Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, cornerback Riq Woolen signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, and safety Coby Bryant signed with the Chicago Bears.

As for the losses in the secondary, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton says general manager John Schneider has done well in recent drafts, setting them up nicely. Moton still believes a veteran addition would help, and identified Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott as a potential trade target.

"General manager John Schneider has done an outstanding job filling roster holes in recent drafts, but he should bring in veteran insurance for the secondary. The Seahawks signed safety Rodney Thomas II, but he's primarily played on special teams over the last two years. They can upgrade the position with an established veteran like DeShon Elliott," Moton wrote.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers may be willing to deal Elliott after they signed safeties Jaquan Brisker and Darnell Savage. Unless Jalen Ramsey moves into the slot full-time, Elliott could play in a reduced role coming off an injury-riddled campaign."

DeShon Elliott would provide Seahawks plenty of starting experience

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Deshon Elliott reacts as he takes the field against the Cleveland Browns. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A former standout at Texas, Elliott was a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the 2018 NFL draft. He was with the Ravens while Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald was the team's linebackers coach, so they do have some familiarity.

After his time in Baltimore, Elliott played for the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins for one season each. He's spent the past two years in Pittsburgh, where he's been a full-time starter and was a difference-maker in 2024. This past season, Elliott played in just five games before suffering a hyperextended knee in Week 8 against the Packers, ending his season prematurely.

In all, Elliott has appeared in 77 games with 69 starts. He has 433 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 25 pass defenses, and five interceptions. While Elliott has never made the Pro Bowl, he's an experienced starter who could be on the market due to the coaching change in Pittsburgh. That's why Seattle should at least pick up the phone and see if he's available.

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