John Schneider Gives Positive Update on Seahawks Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks are making their first moves towards building their roster for the upcoming season.

Free agency has been a mixed bag for the Seahawks as they have lost some key players, including Kenneth Walker III, Boye Mafe, Riq Woolen, and Coby Bryant. However, they have retained Rashid Shaheed among several other free agents of theirs and signed Indianapolis Colts defensive back Rodney Thomas and Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider spoke about the team's moves so far and how the process is moving for them.

“All these guys are really good players and you’d love to have everybody back,” Schneider said on Seattle Sports 710 AM h/t Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “We talked about that collective, our 90-(man) roster, our 70-(man) roster and the pieces of fitting everybody in. Sometimes you can be in range and sometimes you can’t. We’re building this thing throughout the whole year.”

Seahawks Free Agency is Work in Progress

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The player the Seahawks are hoping will make a difference from their outside free agency signings is the aforementioned Thomas, who can step into Bryant's role in the secondary pretty seamlessly.

“Rodney is a very rangy, intelligent, instinctive player that loves our defense and had other opportunities and wanted to come here and compete in our safety room,” Schneider said h/t Dugar.

The position battle at the safety spot should be interesting throughout the offseason as the team also brought back D'Anthony Bell, who they released in the middle of the season. The Seahawks should also explore the rookie class to find some safeties as well that could work into the mix.

The Seahawks are unafraid of making the necessary changes throughout the season and the team will remain unsatisfied right up until the final bell once they have their roster exactly fitted for milestones throughout the offseason.

The next spot to look forward to for the Seahawks is their creation of the 90-man roster, which will compile all of the potential practice squad signees, undrafted free agents, and rookie class. The team has four draft picks to work with at the moment, but the Seahawks could look to trade back in hopes of acquiring more selections next month.

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