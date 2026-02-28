Super Bowl Champion Seahawks Raid Division Rival to Bolster Roster

You could certainly make the case that the Seattle Seahawks benefitted from being in the league’s toughest division in 2025. The Super Bowl LX champions faced a tough road on the way to winning the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy, and first since 2013 (XLVIII).

While Mike Macdonald’s club finished tied for the best record in the league at 14-3, both the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers weren’t far behind at 12-5. After losing to both clubs during the regular season, the Seahawks knocked off the Niners in the divisional round, 41-6, and the Rams in the NFC title game, 31-27, before squashing the New England Patriots, 29-13, in Santa Clara.

Is 49ers’ WR Jauan Jennings on the Seahawks’ Free-Agent Radar?

With free agency right around the corner, Aaron Schatz of ESPN named one player each of the 32 teams should pursue. He gave several good reasons why Seattle GM John Schneider should grab 49ers’ versatile wideout Jauan Jennings.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“This signing would achieve a couple of goals for the Seahawks,” explained Schatz. “It would give them a receiver to replace Rashid Shaheed if he leaves in free agency. Furthermore, Jennings is a strong run blocker and the Seahawks still want to be a run-first offense.”

Seattle’s ground attack was a major factor during the team’s season-ending 10-game winning streak, which included the three-game postseason sweep of the 49ers, Rams, and Patriots. But wait, there’s more.

“New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is familiar with Jennings from his time in San Francisco,” added Schatz, “and adding Jennings would bring the benefit of taking away from an important division rival. Jennings had nine touchdowns last season but was even better in 2024, when he ranked 12th in ESPN's receiver scores.”

Jauan Jennings Led the 49ers in TD Receptions in 2025

In five years with the Niners, the 2020 seventh-round pick from the University of Tennessee has totaled 210 catches for 2,581 yards and 22 touchdowns. Nine of those TD grabs came in 2025. Jennings really burst into the national spotlight in Super Bowl LVIII vs. the Chiefs, catching a touchdown pass while coming up with this memorable play in the 25-22 overtime loss.

JAUAN JENNINGS THROWING A TD IN THE SUPER BOWL #VFL pic.twitter.com/cYNc169Yhw — Barstool Rocky Top (@BarstoolTenn) February 12, 2024

Back in January in the wild card round at Philadelphia, Jennings and running back Christian McCaffrey were at it again.

Here is a list of all the insane stats Jauan Jennings piled up after his 4th quarter TD pass:



Jauan Jennings had more 15+ air yard completions tonight than Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert combined



Jauan Jennings is the first player in NFL history with a perfect 158.3 passer… pic.twitter.com/qc8rvL9Xf7 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 12, 2026

Last offseason, the Seahawks signed another division rival in Rams’ castoff Cooper Kupp, the MVP of Super Bowl LVI. While the New England defense kept All-Pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba under wraps on Super Bowl Sunday (4 receptions for 27 yards), Kupp led all pass-catchers in the game with six receptions. If you’re the Seahawks, what could be finer than adding a rival Niner to an already-talented roster?