Pros and Cons of Seahawks Adding Buccaneers' Mike Evans as Free Agent

The Seattle Seahawks will be a free agent destination after winning Super Bowl LX and possessing the roster to easily contend for a second consecutive Super Bowl. Several veterans are going to turn to Seattle in hopes of getting a prove-it deal or play in their last chance for another Super Bowl title. 32-year old wide receiver Mike Evans is a likely candidate to sign with the Seahawks this offseason.

ESPN senior reporter Jeremy Fowler says that Evans has a set of demands for his next team in the 2026 NFL Season. Evans wants a quarterback he believes in, a chance to win a Super Bowl, a top-tier offensive coordinator, and the promise of high-volume touches. The Seahawks fulfill most of the criteria except for first-year offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

How Mike Evans benefits the Seahawks

Since entering the league in 2014, Evans has been one of the most consistent, high-volume pass-catchers. In 12 seasons, Evans has caught 866 receptions for 13,052 yards and 108 touchdowns. Even as an older receiver, Evans possesses diverse route-running skills, great hands, and the ability to win against man coverage through separation and contention.

He has plenty to offer for a pass-heavy offense like the Seahawks. Evans would likely want to get a chance at a Super Bowl rather than chase the money, as he won’t have many years left in the league. He would be a consistent target for Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, especially if Rashid Shaheed leaves via free agency.

The Seahawks need a reliable receiver to open and extend drives. The Seahawks saw a noticeable absence of reliable receivers in Super Bowl LX when JSN was hurt for a few drives.

Why the Seahawks might pass on Evans

There are several reasons why adding another veteran receiver might be a good idea. Evans will be 33 years old and is coming off an eight-game season this past year, where he suffered a broken collarbone and a concussion. He also caught 30 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns in the limited time and split top reps that the Buccaneers also gave to Emeka Egbuka.

The Seahawks also have to be cautious with the opportunity to add another aged receiver past his prime. Seattle has Cooper Kupp, who will also be 33 years old when the season starts, and he hasn’t been the explosive spark needed for the Seahawks’ passing offense. Evans is a solid run-blocker, but it is going to be a lot for him to reinvent his game to help the Seahawks’ run-first offense. The Seahawks would have to ensure that Evans would be a team-first player, which might be tough to judge based on his criteria to join another team.

