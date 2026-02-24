Seahawks Could Have Competition From Playoff Contender For Kenneth Walker III

The Seattle Seahawks will be looking to re-sign Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III, in free agency this offseason.

However, other teams are definitely going to want to sign Walker themselves, including some of the playoff hopefuls in the league. Among those teams could be the Houston Texans, who need a running back and could sign Walker to a massive deal.

"The Houston Texans saw Woody Marks develop into a lead running back over the course of his rookie season, but he averaged just 3.6 yards per carry. Joe Mixon missed the entire 2025 campaign because of a foot injury, and head coach DeMeco Ryans is unsure of the 29-year-old running back's future with the team," Bleacher Report contributor Moe Moton wrote.

"Even if the Texans believe Marks can be more efficient in a featured role, they shouldn't put all their hopes on that panning out. They need to balance the offense, especially given quarterback C.J. Stroud's inconsistent play over the last two seasons.

"In Seattle, Walker fared well sharing the backfield with Zach Charbonnet. He could do the same with Marks to elevate the Texans' ground game."

READ MORE: Seahawks Stars Keep Dominating Top Player Rankings

Kenneth Walker III Could Leave Seahawks in Free Agency

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III poses with the MVP trophy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have considered the idea of possibly tagging Walker, keeping him from hitting free agency for another season; however, given the team's needs to spend elsewhere, it's very possible that Walker will not have the franchise tag placed upon him.

This could be very dangerous for the Seahawks because other teams could be interested in signing him, and teams will be willing to open up their pocketbooks for Walker, who is coming off of a Super Bowl MVP performance.

Perhaps the Seahawks have an advantage as the incumbent team, but money talks in free agency. If teams are willing to sign him to a massive deal, the Seahawks better be willing to match it or sign someone else.

If the Seahawks cannot sign Kenneth Walker III, other players that could make sense include Tyler Algier, Rico Dowdle, Travis Etienne, and Kenneth Gainwell.

Free agency is set to begin with a legal tampering period opening up on Monday, March 9. Players can officially sign with new teams on Wednesday, March 11.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter