Seahawks are Doubling Down on Sam Darnold’s 'Explosive' Style

The Seattle Seahawks are proof that taking a risk at the quarterback position can pay off.

After revitalizing Geno Smith's career, the Seahawks brought in Sam Darnold, who had just one season of consistent starting quarterback play before arriving in Seattle. The Seahawks banked on Darnold's upside and it paid off with a Super Bowl win on the end of the season.

Going into his second season with the Seahawks in 2026, Darnold hopes to continue proving the front office right.

Darnold Deserves Praise For Super Bowl Success

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks had the No. 1 defense in the league last season, but the offense deserves some credit as well. The Seahawks would not have won the Super Bowl without Darnold and his ability to elevate the offense.

Darnold built an incredible connection with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who became the leader in receiving yards for the 2025 season, so he should get some flowers for his role with the Super Bowl champion.

"Darnold had no problem carrying that momentum over to a championship season in Seattle. The Seahawks' dominant defense did some of the lifting, but Darnold made the offense explosive with the second-highest yards per attempt in the league," Bleacher Report contributor Alex Ballentine wrote.

Darnold finished the 2025 campaign with 8.3 yards per attempt, trailing only New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye for the league lead. This aggressiveness really played into JSN and Cooper Kupp's strengths as the offense formed one of the best units in the league.

Keeping Things Kosher

While Darnold's ceiling was raised, it didn't come without some difficulty. Darnold threw 14 interceptions in 2025, but considering the fact he also threw for over 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns, it made up for it.

When the Seahawks got to the playoffs, they didn't turn the ball over once, so Darnold was able to clutch up when it mattered most.

"Seattle might not be able to depend on Darnold to have the week-to-week consistency of some of the most efficient quarterbacks. But he's always going to be able to get hot enough to lead them on a postseason run," Ballentine wrote.

Stat 2025 Performance Pass Yards 4,048 (5th in NFL) Pass TDs 25 (9th in NFL) Interceptions 14 (third in NFL) Yards Per Attempt 8.3 (second in NFL) Playoff Record 3-0

Looking Ahead

Darnold has two years left on his contract, so an extension isn't in the cards quite yet. There is a chance that he could earn a new deal if he has another successful season, but the only way he can progress is if the Seahawks win another Super Bowl. That's a really high bar he's set for himself.

Darnold will heavily rely on the Seahawks "Dark Side" defense to make the team a contender, but he has the green light to put his foot on the gas and take some pressure off of the top defense in the league from having to be superhuman every week.

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