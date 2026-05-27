Seahawks Have the Perfect Mindset as Reigning Super Bowl Champs

It is difficult for any team to win the Super Bowl. It is even more difficult for them to repeat and win a second consecutive Super Bowl. The last team to win back-to-back was the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 & 2023, but before that were the New England Patriots in 2003 & 2004. The Seattle Seahawks were the biggest surprises of the 2025 NFL Season, as many media outlets had them finishing last in the NFC West. Instead, the Seahawks relied on their unity and talent to dominate their way to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The Seahawks’ chance to defend their Super Bowl title is underway with OTAs. The team made their intentions known that another title isn’t the goal, but rather that it is part of the outcome. The coaches and players shared that philosophy during the first day of OTAs.

Coaches and Players Share the Real Goal for the 2026 Season

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The goal for every team is to win the Super Bowl, but there are steps to take to be in the hunt. For the Seahawks, it is more of a mental battle than a physical matchup. Most teams are satisfied about winning a championship, but Seattle wants to accomplish goals more than just the Super Bowl. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald addressed the team’s mindset after an OTA practice about not being complacent, but rather to improve. Running it forward is the perfect analogy to have with this mindset.

"We're using the term, 'we want it to run it forward.' It meaning our process and who we are. I think this is going to be a conversation that's something we're going to talk about consistently. I don't think it's a one-and-done type of situation. Really, it's how we talk about and operate all the time, it's something that we're having conversations with our teams and units every day about who we want to be and how we want to do things and this situation is no different."

Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas talked with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob about the mentality to build rather than to run it back for another Super Bowl title.

"So now, it's more kind of like, not even can we do it again, but it's more like how good can we be? Like we were good last year, let's be even better this year."

Can the Seahawks Be Even Better this Upcoming Season?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks finished last regular season with the top-ranked scoring defense and the third-ranked scoring offense. They had an emergence of one of the most historically dominant defenses in NFL history, the Dark Side Defense. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba became the league’s Offensive Player of the Year. Finally, quarterback Sam Darnold completed one of the best redemption arcs in NFL history.

Even after a historic season, the Seahawks were far from perfect. There was a significant drop-off in offensive production in the second half of the season. The Dark Side Defense had some struggling moments against the Los Angeles Rams, where the offense needed to bail them out. Darnold had the highest number of turnovers among all quarterbacks in the league. Seattle’s defense didn’t finish strong in the dominating 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

There is much room for improvement for the Seahawks overall. They had an impressive offseason by replacing departing free agents through free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. Seattle has a tough schedule, including six primetime games. The Rams focused on improving areas specifically aimed at knocking off the Seahawks. The Seahawks have a big target on their backs as the reigning Super Bowl champs. That is why it is crucial for the Seahawks to have the right tenacious mindset moving forward.

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