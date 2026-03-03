Seattle Seahawks Land Dynamic Changing WR in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

After winning the Super Bowl following the 2025 season, the Seattle Seahawks are now the team to beat. That means despite few holes on their roster, they’re going to need to stay aggressive if they want to remain on top.

With plenty of cap space to work with, the Seahawks can be players during NFL free agency. They’re also going to look to the upcoming NFL draft for help, and general manager John Schneider typically performs well in this area.

Once Seattle is on the clock with the final pick in Round 1, Schneider should be able to go after the best player, rather than focus on a specific need. In a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, this leads to the selection of Notre Dame’s Malachi Fields.

Round 1, Pick 32: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Notre Dame wideout Malachi Fields during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sobleski claims Seattle has the best wideout in football right now, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

He also said the Seahawks have a solid veteran in Cooper Kupp, but added that he’s going to be 33 later this year. Not only does Fields offer youth, but Sobleski says his size brings a whole new dynamic to the offense.

There are critics of Fields, especially after his slow time in the 40-yard dash. According to Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson, however, that’s not going to impact the way Fields plays.

"The near-6'5", 218-pound Fields did not run a fast 40-yard dash," Parson said. "However, pure speed was never a big part of his game. He wins with short-area quickness, power and elite high-pointing ability when working down the field.”

"With JSN leading the way as the team's star wideout, Fields brings that physical possession element to help quarterback Sam Darnold."

Fields spent four years at Virginia, where he had 129 receptions for 1,849 yards and 11 touchdowns. His final season was spent in Notre Dame, where he had 36 receptions for 630 yards and five touchdowns. His numbers don’t suggest first-round pick material, but Fields put himself in that conversation with a great showing at the Senior Bowl.

The Notre Dame product isn’t one to stretch the field, but as the No. 2 wide receiver across from JSN, with Kupp in the slot, could be tough for opponents to handle.

