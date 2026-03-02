Seahawks Make Decisions on 2 Free Agents

Two critical free agents will be back with the Seattle Seahawks in 2026 after the team tendered safety Ty Okada and running back George Holani on Monday, the team announced.

Both were exclusive rights free agents, as they have two or fewer accrued seasons. That allowed the Seahawks to keep both if they chose to and prevent them from negotiating with other teams. It will be one-year deals for each player at a set amount based on their time in the league.

Retaining Okada and Holani was expected, as both may be needed in 2026. Coby Bryant, who started 15 games for the Seahawks in 2025, is an unrestricted free agent, as is starting running back Kenneth Walker III. There's no guarantee either player returns next year.

Walker appears to be more likely to depart than Bryant, but Okada has emerged as a legitimate contributor since going undrafted out of Montana State in 2023. Okada and Holani are both 26 years old and could be entering their prime NFL years.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Okada started 11 games this season in place of safety Julian Love, who had an extended stay on injured reserve. He totaled 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six pass deflections and an interception.

Those were critical games where it seemed the Seahawks' secondary was going to be at a significant disadvantage. Instead, Okada played at a starter level and would likely be trusted to fill a full-time role if needed. Head coach Mike Macdonald heaped praise on Okada throughout the season.

Holani carried the ball 22 times for 73 yards and a touchdown this season. He also recovered a kickoff in the end zone in Week 2 for a touchdown in one of the best heads-up plays in NFL history.

With Charbonnet recovering from offseason knee surgery, Holani will be especially important if Walker leaves. Holani could even be the Week 1 starter if the Seahawks opt not to fill the running back room out with veteran talent.

Seattle was arguably the deepest team in the NFL in 2025, leading to a Super Bowl LX victory. Their depth may be less next season, but that doesn't mean it will be a steep decline. Retaining Okada and Holani ensures they have at least created a bare minimum.

