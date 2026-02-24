Seahawks Stars Keep Dominating Top Player Rankings

The Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks already had four players in the opening 20 of Pro Football Focus' Top 101 Players of 2025. As expected, they got a lot more added in the top 80.

Safety Julian Love (No. 101), EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence (No. 94), quarterback Sam Darnold (No. 93) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (No. 86) were all in the bottom 20, leaving plenty of room for other Seahawks stars to dominate the list.

Here's how four other players ranked, and our verdict on whether it's too low, too high or just right.

No. 79: DB/LB Nick Emmanwori

Verdict: Just Right

Emmanwori was exceptional in his rookie season, and the fact that he didn't win Rookie of the Year on a Super Bowl-winning defense is borderline criminal.

The do-it-all defender totaled 81 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 pass deflections and an interception in the regular season. Emmanwori backed that up with an excellent postseason, totaling 13 tackles, one fumble recovery and four pass deflections in three games.

Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the DROY winner, didn't even make the top 101 list. Emmanwori is in the right place here, but he's still underrated league-wide.

No. 33: RB Kenneth Walker III

Verdict: Too High

Walker had one of the best postseasons ever by a Seahawks running back. But that doesn't make him the third-best running back in the league through the lens of the entire 2025 season.

The pending free agent finished with 1,027 rushing yards (16th), 4.6 yards per carry (16th), five rushing touchdowns (T-34th) and 10 rushes of 20 or more yards (T-3rd) in the regular season. Those are respectable numbers, but not necessarily top-3 worthy. There are a lot of other numbers, however, like his league-leading 77 forced tackles missed, that bolster his case.

Walker is going to court some major money this offseason for his postseason play, and it's up to the Seahawks to try to match the market.

No. 11: CB Devon Witherspoon

Verdict: Just Right

It isn't about the numbers with Witherspoon, and it never has been. He has just two interceptions in his career as an NFL cornerback, but is a three-time Pro Bowler and now a Second Team All-Pro. Witherspoon's value is in his total impact on the game, the team and each play.

"Witherspoon was the NFL’s only cornerback to earn a 90.0-plus PFF overall grade this season," PFF wrote. "He was fantastic in every facet of play, tying for first with a 90.1 PFF run-defense grade, leading all cornerbacks in total pressures and ranking third at the position with an 83.6 PFF coverage grade."

If you haven't watched Witherspoon play, it's impossible to understand his game. But he's the top-ranked corner for a reason.

No. 4: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Verdict: Too Low

This is too low for Smith-Njigba for one reason in particular: Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is No. 2. Smith-Njigba was the Offensive Player of the Year without the NFL MVP throwing him the ball. He accounted for 44.1% of the Seahawks' total receiving yards as well.

Until late in the season, Smith-Njigba was on pace for a record-setting all-time season. Opponents figured out how to take away the deep ball and keyed on him, bringing his numbers back down. But there's no reason Smith-Njigba should be WR2 in this discussion.

