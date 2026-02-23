Extension Plan for Two Star Players will Cost Seahawks

The key to being a Super Bowl contender is to build a talented and dynamic roster through the NFL Draft and free agency. The Seattle Seahawks are coming off their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, thanks to the stars on all sides of the field and the stellar coaching staff. They can also thank their reliable general manager John Schneider for creating a new team capable of winning the Super Bowl.

The next step for the Seahawks is to sustain the momentum and build on it for a potential repeat. This includes bringing back some players before they enter free agency and re-signing some stars to contract extensions. The Seahawks have shown their interest in giving star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon extensions. A new report from ESPN’s Brady Henderson shows the Seahawks want to extend JSN and Witherspoon this offseason.

The extensions will be costly to the team

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The league saw the Seahawks rise from playoff threats to Super Bowl winners in just one season. A large portion of that is due to JSN and Witherspoon’s ascension to All-Pro players in their third year. Both players were in the same draft class and were selected in the first round by the Seahawks.

As they are now eligible for extensions, both players want to remain in Seattle. JSN has stated he deserves to be the highest-paid receiver in the league, but he isn’t pressuring the team. As for Witherspoon, he knows he is one of the top cornerbacks since entering the league in 2023, and he is a vital part of the Dark Side Defense.

The Seahawks have the sixth-most salary cap space in the league, available at $63.2 million, according to Spotrac. Only the Los Angeles Chargers have more cap space available for teams that went to the playoffs. This allows the Seahawks to give JSN and Witherspoon new deals, but at the potential cost of missing out on other key players.

Not only would the extensions take up the availability to get another impact player on either side of the field, it creates difficult decisions for the players set to be free agents. The Seahawks have Super Bowl MVP and running back Kenneth Walker III, wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, cornerback Riq Woolen, safety Coby Bryant, and others set to be free agents. The Seahawks could let Woolen walk to another team, but there is the tough decision with Walker and Shaheed. Creating scenarios makes their attempts to re-sign them very tight.

The Seahawks need to pay the stars while they have a chance

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (center right) forces a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Seahawks knew they would have to give extensions to JSN and Witherspoon at some point down the road. Now that the time has come, the stars have to be happy and paid fairly. Seattle has the cap space to get the job done, and most of the stars are locked up for multiple years.

The front office might have some tricks to loosen the salary cap. Some potential players could be cut, the first year of JSN and or Witherspoon’s new potential contract might be team-friendly, or other players might be re-signed to team-friendly deals. Regardless, the Seahawks have the cap space right now to give their two young stars new deals.

The downside to this is potentially missing out on Walker, Shaheed, or Bryant remaining with the Seahawks. Schneider is a potential Pro Football Hall of Fame executive who has created two completely different Super Bowl-winning teams. If there is one person to create a solution to make the Seahawks better and their star happy, it would be Schneider.

