Seahawks Could Get Leonard Williams Replacement in NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to build a roster that will be able to sustain not just the 2026 season, but beyond it as well.

The Seahawks should be targeting depth at positions without a lot of staying power, like defensive tackle, which doesn't have a strong starter signed alongside Byron Murphy II beyond the 2026 season.

"Leonard Williams and Brandon Pili are set to become free agents in 2027. Williams will obviously be a priority re-signing, but the Seahawks might want to use one of those four picks to add a player who could be ready to be in the rotation by next season," Bleacher Report contributor Alex Ballentine wrote.

Seahawks Should Target DT Depth

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Getting ahead of the curve on adding a defensive tackle before Williams has the chance to walk in free agency is a wise investment for the Seahawks. There's a good chance Williams will sign another contract with the Seahawks, but it would still be wise for the team to go out and add some youth to the position, considering the fact Williams turns 32 this offseason.

It remains to be seen how many years Williams has left of elite play, and the Seahawks could go out and get a protege that he can help mentor.

Darrell Jackson Jr. Could Be The Pick

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"Darrell Jackson Jr. could be a target with the 96th pick. The Florida State defensive lineman has the size at 6'5", 315 pounds and B/R's Matt Holder credits him for being, "strong and violent at the point of attack when taking on blocks against the run," Ballentine wrote.

"That's something that Mike Macdonald is bound to like and Jackson would give the Seahawks flexibility moving along the defensive line moving forward."

Jackson played five years of college football and has 50 games under his belt. His 129 tackles suggest that he has a high motor, and that could prove well in the Seahawks' defensive line rotation.

Jackson is interviewing with plenty of teams ahead of the draft later this month, but if the Seahawks could find an opportunity to take him late in the third round, they should look to pounce on the opportunity.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

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