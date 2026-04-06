Seahawks Projected To Trade Back in 2026 NFL Draft for More Picks

There is a real possibility that the Seattle Seahawks will trade down from their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the No. 32 pick is valuable for Seattle to address some of its biggest needs or take the best player remaining, it is more valuable to acquire multiple assets.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell projects the Seahawks will trade with the Cleveland Browns in his 2026 NFL Mock Draft with all trades. Seattle would give up the 32nd overall pick to Cleveland in return for its second-round pick (No. 39), third-round pick (No. 70), and fifth-round pick (No. 149).

Why the Seahawks Make This Deal

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) catches a pass against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Seahawks currently have the fewest number of picks in the 2026 Draft, with the ability to get only four picks. They traded their fourth-and fifth-round picks to the New Orleans Saints during the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline for wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed. Seattle only has their first-round pick (No. 32), their second-round pick (No. 64), their third-round pick (No. 96), and their sixth-round pick (No. 188).

The Seahawks have 12 picks slated for the 2027 NFL Draft, with four of them being compensatory selections. There are ways for them to move up for more picks in the 2026 Draft, but this trade with the Browns is the best way to get more picks without giving up so much.

By making this deal, Seattle can address some of the team’s biggest weaknesses or questions of a position group, even if there aren’t many. There are more opportunities to elevate their Super Bowl-winning roster and strike while the iron is hot.

Who Should the Seahawks Get with the New Picks?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This trade with the Browns opens many opportunities for the Seahawks. By trading back seven picks, the Seahawks would still be in a position to draft an immediate starting running back in Jadarian Price, an edge rusher that has slipped, a quality cornerback, or an immediate starting interior offensive line.

Using that 39th overall pick on a guard makes the most sense in the long run. Seattle has to likely get Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon or Texas A&M’s Chase Bisontis, if they were to slip that far in the draft. The Seahawks could then use their 64th overall pick on a running back like Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr., Washington’s Jonah Coleman, or Price if he shockingly slips that far.

The Seahawks could also get a future starting edge rusher in Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell or Missouri’s Zion Young. These players would learn and develop under the coaching staff and veteran DeMarcus Lawrence, who is flirting with retirement. If Lawrence retires after the 2027 NFL Season, then either Howell or Young could fill in opposite Derick Hall.

There is still much value in the third round. With that 70th overall pick, the Seahawks could find their long-term starting center in Auburn’s Connor Lew, Kansas State’s Sam Hecht, or Duke’s Brian Parker II. A fifth-round pick would be good for the Seahawks to find a young, talented wide receiver or address the depth at cornerback or safety.

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