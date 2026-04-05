Avieon Terrell Could Be the 'Kyle Hamilton' of the Seahawks Defense

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and the "Dark Side" defense have a different expectation for cornerbacks compared to most teams in the league.

This is part of the reason why Riq Woolen fell out of the starting lineup under Macdonald despite thriving under his first head coach in Pete Carroll and why the Seahawks ultimately chose not to retain him in free agency as he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seahawks will be looking for Woolen's replacement in the NFL Draft later this month and it could come in the form of Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell.

Terrell Has Versatility For "Dark Side" Defense

Avieon Terrell during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Macdonald frequently asks the secondary to act as another line of a run defense and Terrell excels in that category.

Woolen struggled with this transition of becoming more of a physical cornerback, which is why he was replaced in the starting lineup by Josh Jobe, who thrived in that role.

Terrell ranked among the nation's top 20 cornerbacks in PFF run-defense grade for the last two seasons at Clemson, making him a strong fit for the Seahawks.

Not only can Terrell work as someone who can defend the run and pass, but he can also play both on the inside and outside. Being able to play multiple positions within a defense is almost a requirement for incoming rookies, especially those who want to be selected high in the NFL Draft.

According to Pro Football Focus, Terrell played 112 snaps in the slot and 476 on the outside. In a perfect world, Terrell could morph into someone like Baltimore Ravens defensive back Kyle Hamilton, who has emerged into one of the best players in the league and grew under Macdonald while he was the defensive coordinator for the Ravens.

If the Seahawks were to draft him, Terrell could become a "disguised nickel" while also defending the run.

Terrell Can Make Up For Physical Losses

Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Woolen was incredibly raw as a prospect, and when he was placed in moments where he could succeed, he did just that. However, once the Seahawks changed coaching staffs, it did not work in Woolen's favor. He was still talented enough to warrant playing time, but it was not enough to stay in Seattle.

Terrell may be 5-11 while Woolen was 6-4 and that could affect his role in the NFL, but the other skills and football IQ he has should allow him to keep pace with faster receivers on the offensive side of the ball.

Woolen has the potential to be a shutdown cornerback in the NFL, but it isn't what the Seahawks defense needs. Terrell appears to fit like a glove for the Seahawks defense, so the team should consider selecting him if he's still on the board with the No. 32 overall pick.

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