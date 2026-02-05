Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak May Have Changed Tom Brady's Mind About Rooting for Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks are just days away from Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots, who have won their last six Super Bowls with Tom Brady under center.

One would think Brady would support the Patriots in this matchup, but he shared on a recent podcast episode of "Let's Go!" that he is staying neutral.

"I don't have a dog in the fight in this one," Brady said h/t CBS Sports contributor John Breech.

"May the best team win, and in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I'm glad everyone's embraced the Mike Vrabel regime. All the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back and it's a very exciting time for everyone in New England."

Tom Brady signs autographs before the NFC Championship Game. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Tom Brady Gives Surprising Support For Super Bowl LX

This smells a little like a stunt for Brady and the way to save face as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, who are expected to name Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their head coach after the Super Bowl.

It wouldn't be a good look for Brady to publicly say he is rooting against the head coach he just helped hire for the Raiders, even if he does want the Patriots to win deep down. With friends and supporters on both sides of the ball, it does add some neutrality for Brady when it comes to his rooting interest.

"I really root for people, and the people I care about," Brady said h/t Breech.

"The people, who, I know the work that goes in to what they're trying to accomplish. I really want to sit back as a fan and enjoy the game, enjoy the moment and I always think, 'May the best team win.' It's not going to be who I'm cheering for or who I think is going to win, it's going to be decided by the people out there on the field."

The Seahawks and Patriots are expected to kick off on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PT inside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

The jerseys of Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Broncos Star Pat Surtain Predicts a Total Blowout in Super Bowl LX

Mike Macdonald comes to defense of embattled Seahawks owner

49ers star Fred Warner’s surprising admission about the Seahawks