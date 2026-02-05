Injured Seahawks Rookie Spotted Limping into Seahawks' Super Bowl LX Hotel

No matter what Mike Macdonald says or the current Seattle Seahawks think about it, the spectre of Super Bowl 49 is looming large over this weekend's rematch with the New England Patriots. If you haven't already been reminded of the NFL's most-infamous championship game collapse, the networks will be sure to take care of that several times before we're even two hours from kickoff.

While the Seahawks are heavily favored over the Patriots this time around, the anxiety that the fanbase is feeling is understandable. Seattle has already beaten its two chief division rivals twice to get here - and getting revenge on New England would come out to the single most-satisfying playoff run in league history - offering the Seahawks the ultimate Super Bowl redemption story.

The Slant Pass From Hell is a dark cloud, though - and the latest news coming out of Santa Clara isn't going to help. Star rookie defensive back Nick Emmanwori suffered an ankle injury at the end of Wednesday's practice session when breaking up a pass. He was added to the injury report with a limited designation.

Now we have video of what Emmanwori looks like moving around, courtesy of a curious fan who camped out by the team's hotel for the week. Here's a short clip of Emmanwori getting out of a vehicle and (slightly) limping his way into the hotel.

The good news is that Emmanwori isn't wearing a walking boot or using crutches - if he had been then his status for Sunday's game would probably be in question.

For now, our best guess is that Emmanwori will be able to play - perhaps with an assist from Doctor Toradal - but will not be 100% healthy against the Patriots.

That's an unqualified bummer, but the other good news is that Seattle has already suffered several injuries at safety this year, with Emmanwori, Julian Love and Coby Bryant all missing multiple games - and they've come out alright. That's thanks to their remarkable depth at this spot, embodied by suprise standout Ty Okada.

