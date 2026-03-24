Seahawks Set Pre-Draft Meeting With Speedy, Bruising RB

The Seattle Seahawks are digging deep to try to find potential replacements for Kenneth Walker III via this year's running back draft class.

Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love is the consensus top pick at the position, mostly followed by his college teammate, Jadarian Price. After that, there's not much depth to the class, at least at the top end of the draft board.

That's where Seattle and general manager John Schneider have found immense success over the years.

The Seahawks are hosting Kennesaw State running back Coleman Bennett for a 30 visit, per NFL and college football analyst Ryan Fowler, as they take a look further down the list.

What to know about Coleman Bennett

Bennett is a 6-foot, 210-pound bruiser who possesses impressive speed for his size. He took 157 carries for 764 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season with Kennesaw State in 2025, also posting 27 catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

The receiving ability has to be one of the primary traits that Seattle likes about Bennett, as that's where Zach Charbonnet has shone in his three seasons with the Seahawks.

Coleman Bennett fights off multiple tackles for the score pic.twitter.com/FQ1jCAHHlD — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) August 29, 2025

With Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL, that receiving production out of the backfield will have to come from somewhere. Bennett would give them an option in that area.

Bennett has the rushing ability to boot, and he could round into a quality backup if it turns out his ceiling doesn't reach starting status.

Before landing with Kennesaw State, Bennett spent one season at Rice (2024) and four at Bucknell University (2020-23). Bennett totaled just two carries for 28 yards and a touchdown at Rice after posting 296 carries for 1,056 yards in four seasons at Bucknell.

He will be 24 years old a month into the 2026 season, putting him on the older end for running back picks. That is a drawback, especially after getting multiple seasons out of Charbonnet and Walker before they turned 25 years old.

Bennett is the son of former NFL fullback Donnell Bennett Jr., a 1994 second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs. He played eight years in the league and totaled 529 carries for 1,941 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Expect the Seahawks to stay aggressive looking at running backs, and don't be surprised if that's where pick No. 32 goes. It remains the biggest hole on the roster after losing Walker and retaining almost their entire Super Bowl-winning core.

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