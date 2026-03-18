Seahawks Re-Sign WR Cody White

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back another member of their Super Bowl roster for the upcoming season.

The team announced that it has signed wide receiver Cody White.

Cody White Sticks With Seahawks

This offseason, White will compete for one of the final wide receiver spots on the roster. The team already has Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton in the depth chart ahead of him.

White expressed his excitement after he agreed to a deal to return for the 2026 season.

"Any opportunity that I'm able to get, especially coming off injury is truly a blessing," White said via team website writer Ari Horton. "I am so excited to be back in Seattle and then being back close to 100 percent, getting back ready for OTAs. It's going to be exciting.

"I bounced around from a bunch of different teams, not knowing if I'd be able to stick or not and finally finding a home in Seattle. It's been amazing for me."

White went undrafted at the end of the 2020 NFL Draft and he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after three years at Michigan State. White didn't make it very far into training camp and was waived by the team before the start of August. A few weeks later, he signed with the New York Giants, but he did not spend very much time there as well. Eventually he moved to the Denver Broncos, where he was also cut after a brief stay with the organization.

White ultimately caught on with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played from 2020-22. He played in 15 games during the 2021 campaign and caught five passes for 33 yards. In 2022, his role was reduced and he played in just one game with the team.

In 2023, White did not appear in any games, but he joined the Seahawks' practice squad. He played four games with the Seahawks in 2024 but he ended up landing on the 53-man roster for a couple of weeks, but he ended the year on injured reserve with a groin injury.

He caught his first NFL touchdown in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, so the hope is that he can continue to have an impact for the Seahawks.

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