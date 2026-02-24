Brian Fleury Has Big Shoes to Fill For Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will look different in the upcoming season, which will be a challenge as they try to win their second consecutive Super Bowl.

One of the biggest changes comes at the offensive coordinator spot. Klint Kubiak left the Seahawks to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, so the team needed to find a way to replace him. The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar believes losing Kubiak could be a massive struggle for the team.

"Losing Kubiak is easily Seattle’s biggest challenge in pursuit of a second straight title," Dugar wrote.

"With Kubiak running the show, Seattle’s offense ranked third in points per game, 10th in points per drive and 18th in EPA per play (all stats provided by TruMedia unless stated otherwise). The Seahawks averaged 2.72 points per drive in the playoffs, which is on par with the league-leading Los Angeles Rams in the regular season (2.78)."

Brian Fleury Will Have Learning Curve

San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fleury is not Kubiak, and he shouldn't be viewed as such; however, Fleury plans to implement a lot of the same aspects of the Super Bowl-winning offense into this upcoming team.

"It looks very similar to the one that just won the Super Bowl," Fleury said of the Seahawks offense via ESPN insider Brady Henderson.

"It's more about how you play than what you actually are doing schematically. We're going to be fast and violent and aggressive in every way that we possibly can, put pressure on defenses both schematically and from a tempo standpoint, and always have that type of a mindset ... But there's also areas where we can supplement that with things that we've developed and done at San Francisco under Kyle that Klint wasn't there for or maybe didn't implement as much.

"... I think there's definitely areas where we can grow, some different ways that we can challenge the players that they should be looking forward to when they get back here."

Fleury is going to add some of his own spin on the offense, and that could help elevate the unit. The Seahawks offense was incredible this past season, and that's why Fleury isn't going to try and deviate from it too much.

Ultimately, the goal for the Seahawks offense is to keep the same foundation and just continue to build on what Kubiak started.

