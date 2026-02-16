Seahawks' Sam Darnold Has Shut The Haters Up With Super Bowl Win

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a Super Bowl champion after beating the New England Patriots inside Levi's Stadium earlier this month.

Darnold has been the subject of a lot of criticism over the course of his career, but his Super Bowl win gives him the opportunity to erase those doubts many have had about him. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised Darnold for his consistency despite having narratives spun about him.

"Sam doesn't care about the obstacles," Macdonald said after winning the Super Bowl via the team's website.

"Everyone's made a narrative of this guy, they have tried to put a story and a label on who he is as a person and who he is as a quarterback. He does not care. He's been the same guy every day since he showed up, he's steadfast, he's a great teammate. His teammates love him. All he's done since he walked in the door is just be a tremendous player on our team and a tremendous leader who is the same guy every day. That's who he is, and that's how we need to talk about him moving forward."

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LX World Champions parade. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold Will Always Be a Super Bowl Champion

Darnold could not have made it this far without wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who credits his historic season as the league's leading receiver to his quarterback for guiding him through it all.

"Sam Darnold, he's a beast," Smith-Njigba said.

"He's everything that you want in a quarterback and a leader. He led his troops today, like he's been doing all season. He doesn't let the noise get to him. He's a baller, man. I've been saying it. The media, they want to talk about something, but he's a world champ, and that's something you can't take from him, and that's something that's cemented in history."

Darnold may have won the Super Bowl, but he will still have a number of haters because he may not have been an MVP candidate. Some will say the "Dark Side" defense won the Seahawks the Super Bowl instead of him. The quarterback is still going to go about his business the same way, and that consistency should help Seattle remain in the contender conversation for the next several years.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold during the Super Bowl LX World Champions parade. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

