Seahawks Should Sign Aaron Jones After Vikings Cut Him

The Seattle Seahawks will be an active team in free agency when it comes to running backs.

The team may lose out on Kenneth Walker III, and Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the playoffs, so the team will need to sign at least one, and possibly two, running backs this offseason. A player that makes sense for the Seahawks' design is Minnesota Vikings star Aaron Jones, who appears to be heading for free agency, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Sources: Vikings have informed running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that, barring a trade, they will be released at the start of the league year this month.



Jones’ release will save the Vikings $7.75 million against the cap, Hargrave’s $10.9 million. pic.twitter.com/s5DdCTOWTX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2026

Aaron Jones Could Join Seahawks in Free Agency

Jones, 31, was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of UTEP. He spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Packers and eclipsed a thousand yards rushing three times throughout his tenure in Green Bay.

He joined the NFC North rival Vikings ahead of the 2024 campaign and he enjoyed the best year of his career with 255 carries for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 51 passes for 408 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

While he shined in his first season with the Vikings, he struggled in his second. He only had 132 carries for 548 yards and two touchdowns and caught just 28 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. He missed five games after being on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and that forced him to miss a good chunk of the first half of the season.

Jones never ran for more than 100 yards this past season for the Vikings. However, he is still a strong veteran presence that could hold things down in the Seahawks backfield while Charbonnet recovers from his knee injury.

The Seahawks don't necessarily have to sign him to be their starting running back, but if the team ends up drafting a young rusher, it might make sense for the Seahawks to pair him with a veteran that could help show him the ropes as he enters the NFL. Jones could probably be a bell cow running back for part of the season as well. Anyone that can eat up carries in the backfield should be someone the Seahawks are eyeing.

Free agency begins with its tampering period on Monday, March 9.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter