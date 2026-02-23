Surprise Day 2 RB Named Seahawks’ Dream Target in 2026 NFL Draft

The defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks will have some tough decisions to make this offseason. Players set for free agency will expect a significant pay increase now that they have a ring, and that could lead to some departures.

One of the more interesting pending free agents is Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. It wasn’t long ago that he seemed destined to be headed eslehwere in 2026, but his strong postseason run coupled with Zach Charbonnet suffering a torn ACL makes his return more likely.

MORE: Seahawks Mock Draft Features NFL Star's Brother at No. 32

Whether they sign him or not, the Seahawks could look to add more depth, especially with Charbonnet’s injury. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. would be a dream fit for Seattle in Round 2 of the 2026 NFL draft.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr. rushes for a touchdown against Mississippi State. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

”Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is about to hit free agency, and Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the playoffs. Given how much the Seahawks rely on the run, the team could be in quite a spot by the time the draft rolls around,” Davenport wrote.

MORE: 3 Seahawks Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

“Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love will be long gone by the time they pick, but there are a number of backs who should be available on Day 2—including Mike Washington Jr. of Arkansas, who has every-down potential in the NFL.”

Mike Washington Jr. had a long road to the NFL draft

Buffalo running back Mike Washington Jr. carries the ball against Georgia Southern. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Washington took an unconventional path to the NFL draft this season. He began his collegiate career with the Buffalo Bulls, where he had 1,119 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons. He then entered the transfer portal and joined New Mexico State.

In one season with the Aggies, Washington had 725 yards and eight touchdowns. He entered the portal again after that campaign, landing with Arkansas.

MORE: Three Main Storylines for Seahawks in the NFL Scouting Combine

Washington put it all together with the Razorbacks, running for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns. A physically imposing runner, Washington is a downhill player who can explode once he hits the hole. His style and tough approach would be perfect for Seattle’s offense, and he could eventually become their lead back.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter