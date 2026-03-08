Seahawks Star Will Have High School Jersey Retired After Super Bowl Win

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed is nearly 3,000 miles away from his hometown in Goldsboro, N.C., but he is still a celebrity where he grew up.

After a decade in the NFL and a Super Bowl victory, Reed will be recognized by Goldsboro High School and have his jersey number retired by the football program.

“When the parade hit, that’s when you know it was like I’m a world champion but you know just seeing how it impacts everybody around the city I think is a thing that’s the most astonishing to me,” Reed told WITN reporter Hailey Hollinger.

“I mean it’s great. I love it. That something like this could be able to make an impact like this on the community.”

Reed came into the league as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Alabama and he has emerged as one of the most reliable defensive linemen in the league.

When Reed started out with the Seahawks, he was a part-time player, but he became a starter in his second season. The 2018 campaign was Reed's best with the Seahawks, as he recorded 50 tackles and a career-high 10.5 sacks. Reed spent two more seasons with the Seahawks before moving on to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reed was productive in his lone season with the Chiefs, but they lost in the AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals. He moved on from the Chiefs after the season to sign with the Green Bay Packers, but he couldn't find a ton of success there either.

In 2023, he returned to the Seahawks, where it became clear that he should never have left home. Reed had seven sacks while starting 16 games for the team.

While his role has been reduced in the two seasons since, Reed is still a big part of the defensive line and the Seahawks still greatly benefit from him on and off the field.

Reed is under contract with the Seahawks for the next two seasons and he hopes he can add another Super Bowl ring or two to continue making his hometown proud.

Reed's jersey will be retired on May 22 at Goldsboro High School during their alumni game.

