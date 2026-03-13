Seahawks Trade For Jeremiyah Love Makes Sense After Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks are a team to watch when looking at potential destinations for the top running backs in the NFL Draft.

In this year's class, one player stands out above the rest as the top prospect among the position group. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's draft, and he could go as high as the top five if a team is interested in adding his dynamic running style to the offense.

However, this is also a strong defensive draft at the top and teams could be targeting that side of the ball more than offense. For a team like the Seahawks, running back might be their top need and the value to get Love on board late in the first round might be too delicious to pass up.

Jeremiyah Love Could Be Seahawks' Next RB

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love speaks to the media. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In the past two seasons combined, Love has run for nearly 2,500 yards and 35 touchdowns for Notre Dame, and he has established himself as one of the more explosive runners in the country. This past season, he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Indiana star Fernando Mendoza, who led the school to an undefeated season and a national championship.

The biggest issue with Love heading to the Seahawks is the fact that he probably will be off the board by the time the Seahawks are picking with the No. 32 overall selection. There's a good chance of a running back-needy team will look to take him before the Seahawks get a chance to.

However, very few teams are expected to target a running back in the first round, even with Love's talent. The Tennessee Titans could grab him at No. 4, but there's also a good chance they take a defensive prospect with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach.

The Seahawks could trade up from the last pick in the round, but they only have three selections after the first round, so they don't necessarily have the assets to move up unless they were willing to give a 2027 first-round pick to a team, which likely won't be worth it for them.

The Seahawks' best chance to get Love is to get lucky, but if his stock falls in the next couple weeks due to teams not needing a running back as much as other positions, Seattle could quietly wait for him to fall in its lap.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter