Three Round Mock Draft Gives Seahawks Plenty to Replenish Roster

The NFL Draft is more than just the first round. Everyone knows that, but it’s easy to forget it. The first round, after all, does contain most of the big name players and your best bet at landing a franchise guy. But the top franchises typically find valuable pieces later, so it’s certainly worth our time to consider those lesser-known and lesser-hyped prospects.

Pro Football Focus published a three round mock yesterday morning, which includes three Seahawks picks. There are few publications that spend more time studying football, NFL and NCAA, than Pro Football Focus, so it’s certainly worth our time to consider what they have. So, let’s check out their suggestions.

First Round, Pick 32

In the first round, at pick 32, PFF goes with Keith Abney II, a cornerback from Arizona State who had an impressive 2025 season that has seen him flirt with first round status. Versatility is the name of the game with Abney, as a player who can line up outside or in the slot, and perform in both man and zone coverage situations.

“Multiple Seattle cornerbacks, including Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe, are entering free agency this offseason. That could be a position for the Seahawks to address early in the draft with someone like Arizona State’s Keith Abney II, who earned a career-high 85.3 PFF coverage grade while breaking up nine passes in 2025,” PFF writes, acknowledging the need.

There are some concerns with Abney’s aggression, and he’s not a stellar run defender, but it’s a solid pick. Abney is someone who could be groomed as a long-term number two corner behind Devon Witherspoon. I’d expect the Seahawks to seek out a veteran stopgap to hold down the fort while Abney learns how to play in the NFL.

Second Round, Pick 64

The next two picks PFF goes with are a little more unconventional. The second round, pick 64, is Germie Bernard, wide receiver from Alabama. I don’t question his value in the second round, as I think Bernard will go around there, but it would be a bit of a surprise for this team to go with him given their propensity to use wide receivers less than other teams.

Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) dives for a score at the pylon.

Bernard is a well-sized, physical receiver who runs great routes and can line up everywhere on the field. However, assuming this is a pick being made to potentially replace Rashid Shaheed, he’s not exactly a speedster or deep threat. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba in town for the foreseeable future and Cooper Kupp sticking for another year, I’m not sure it makes much sense.

Third Round, Pick 96

Finally, PFF mocks up the Seahawks third rounder, 96 overall. They go for Seth McGowan, a running back from Kentucky. This is a pick that makes more sense on a fundamental level, as Seattle needs running backs (even if Ken Walker signs back with the team), but I have mixed feelings on the fit to this team.

McGowan is a quality power back, who can run through tackles and punch the ball in on the goalline. On the surface, that works for a team that needs to replace Zach Charbonnet. If you can get another running back, be it Walker, Breece Hall, or even De’Von Achane, to act as the lightning, McGowan can be the hammer, maybe even more so than Charbonnet.

However, McGowan doesn’t bring the flexibility that Charbonnet does. While Zach isn’t the fastest or most elusive back in the league, he’s capable of executing some outside zone runs and at least keeping the fundamentals of the rushing attack moving when in the game. McGowan may lack this, which does reduce his value in this offense.

I’m also not convinced McGowan is a prospect I’d spend a top 100 pick on. Granted, the Seahawks will not pick again until the sixth round, so anyone they want at this selection they’ll probably just have to jump on, but even in a draft that is somewhat weak I would expect quality power backs to remain on the board well into day three.

Still, Pro Football Focus certainly put plenty of thought and effort into this mock, and even if I don’t find myself enamored with every pick I can see where they come from. We’ll see if PFF nailed any of these three sections in a couple of months.

Vanderbilt Commodores edge Keanu Koht (9) tackles Kentucky Wildcats running back Seth McGowan (3).

