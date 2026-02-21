Three Running Backs Seahawks Could Sign If Ken Walker Leaves

The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the league are just a little more than two weeks away from the open tampering period in the NFL, meaning all prospective free agents who are wondering what their value might be on the open market are going to get the opportunity to find out if they can wait just a little longer.

So if someone hasn’t been extended yet, they’re probably going to at least test the market.

Ken Walker is included in that, and after such a great postseason run that included winning Super Bowl MVP, it’s hard to blame him. There’s a chance a bidding war could result in him getting compensated at the level of the truly elite running backs in this league, and no one can be blamed for pursuing an opportunity like that. But if it happens, then what?

Zach Charbonnet is on track to miss most of 2026 while recovering from his ACL tear, Kenny McIntosh is coming off a second big injury in his NFL career, and George Holani is an (easily retainable) free agent as well. The draft isn’t especially strong at running back, and the Seahawks don’t have the draft capital to get a high-end rookie anyway.

But there are a few viable options for Seattle if Walker departs. Not an abundance of them, as getting the right running back will be so important in this offense, but a few. Here’s three backs that the team could turn to in the next few months, from least appropriate to most appropriate.

Travis Etienne

Productive on his rookie deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it’s not clear if the team values him enough to retain him. Given over 1,100 total touches over his four years so far, there should be enough mileage left for him to give you at least a couple good seasons. He has tremendous speed and some underrated power, plus enough receiving skill to be an everydown back.

But he’s not an ideal fit in a wide zone scheme that Fleury will doubtlessly employ. I’d certainly take him over some of the other available running backs who don’t have the speed, but there will be something lost going from an ideal fit like Walker to Etienne. Still, you can likely make it work at least somewhat, and he won’t cost anywhere near what Walker will.

De’Von Achane

You’d have to trade for this one, and then probably give him a lucrative extension on top of it. Perhaps you could convince him to play for his next deal, but his production was so strong in 2025 (5.7 yards per carry, 67 catches) it might be worth it to just pay him now anyway. One of the most talented backs in the league, only 24 years old, Achane could be the guy for a while.

He’d add a dimension to the offense that they currently don’t have with his elite receiving ability, and his speed has already proven to fit in beautifully in the Shanahan scheme. He’d be an easy number one on this list if it weren’t for the draft pick you’d have to give up for him, but even with that, sign me up for this one if Walker departs.

Breece Hall

Expect the Seahawks to go after Hall aggressively if they lose out on Walker. He’s the only free agent back who brings what the team will want in terms of a skillset, having all the tools needed to excel in this offense while also adding pass catching abilities. He seems to be all the way past his rookie-year injury as well after two productive seasons on the Jets.

In fact, you could make a very strong argument that if the cost difference between Walker and Hall is especially large, the team would be better served to pivot to Hall anyway. I recall preferring Hall when scouting running backs in the 2022 draft. He’s just what they need to keep the offense humming if Walker finds his payday elsewhere.

