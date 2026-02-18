Seahawks Boast Two of NFL’s Highest-Graded Running Backs

The Seattle Seahawks were third in the NFL in rushing yards this season, gaining 2,096 yards on the ground. They were second in the league in rushing touchdowns, with 19.

They rode their ground game all the way to Super Bowl LX, where Kenneth Walker won the Super Bowl MVP after racking up 135 yards on a season-high 27 attempts. As impressive as Walker was in the postseason, he was even better in the regular season.

PFF's Jim Wyman broke down the top running backs in the league and Walker finished with the highest grade overall at 91.4. What's even more impressive is that Walker wasn't alone in the top five. Fellow Seattle running back Zach Charbonnet was fourth with an 86.6. Let's check out why PFF was so high on the Seahawks' duo.

1. Kenneth Walker III: 91.4

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III runs past New England Patriots DT Milton Williams in Super Bowl LX. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During the regular season, Walker was part of a committee with Zach Charbonnet and the two were unstoppable together. Walker was especially good at forcing missed tackles and while he often gave way to Charbonnet in the red zone, he still had a respectable five touchdowns.

"Walker capped off a magical season at running back with the position’s first Super Bowl MVP in almost 30 years. On the year, Walker carried the ball 300 times for 1,480 yards, 971 of which came after contact with 9 touchdowns and 86 missed tackles forced, culminating in a league-leading 91.5 rushing grade," Wyman wrote.

4. Zach Charbonnet: 86.6

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Charbonnet tore his ACL during the postseason, which could put his start to 2026 in jeopardy. Still, he was a monster during the regular season, especially near the goal line, finishing with 12 touchdowns.

"Charbonnet makes two Seahawks among the top four running backs of the 2025 season, and while he was unable to make an impact in the Super Bowl due to injury, the former second-rounder out of UCLA was as good a complementary back as a team could ask for. His 90.5 rushing grade ranked third while adding 752 yards on the ground on 190 carries. In Charbonnet’s three NFL seasons, he has yet to fumble even once," Wyman wrote.

