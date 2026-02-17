3 Reasons Seahawks Will Keep Kenneth Walker III in Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks have a number of free agents this offseason, but none are more important than Super Bowl MVP and running back Kenneth Walker III.

Walker has been solid through the first four seasons of his career, and the team has to negotiate a new contract with him this offseason. Here are three reasons why the Seahawks will look to keep him.

He's Earned It After Winning Super Bowl MVP Honors

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Walker was stellar during the three playoff games for the Seahawks. He scored three touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, while finding the end zone again in the NFC championship against the Los Angeles Rams. In Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots, he ran the ball 27 times for 135 yards, earning MVP honors.

Simply put, Walker can still ball out for the Seahawks, making him a priority for the team.

"It's no exaggeration to say he earned himself millions this postseason. The Seahawks have plenty of cap space, but both sides may struggle to immediately agree on an extension after this playoff burst," CBS Sports contributor Jonathan Jones wrote.

"Has he earned a Josh Jacobs- or James Cook-type deal worth $12 million per year? Or does GM John Schneider opt for the one-year, roughly $14 million tag? Either way, after the past few weeks, there is little doubt Walker will remain in Seattle."

Zach Charbonnet Has a Torn ACL

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

If the Seahawks didn't need Walker before, they definitely do now after backup running back Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the playoffs against the 49ers.

Charbonnet's injury will keep him out for most of the 2026 calendar year, which could bleed into the start of the season. There's a good chance Charbonnet ends up on the physically unable to perform list, which could knock him out for at least the first six games of the 2026 campaign.

Even then, Charbonnet might not be at 100 percent as he tries to get back. The best-case scenario is that he is able to return late in the season, which is too late for Seattle to do something about the running game. Either Walker will return as the lead back, or the Seahawks will have to find someone new.

Weak Draft, Free Agency Classes Offer Bad Alternatives

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Walker's price tag may be expensive for a Seahawks team that needs to pay other players. Therefore, the Seahawks will at least need to explore the idea of finding a replacement for Walker either in free agency or the draft.

The Seahawks might be able to cash in on a player like Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle or New York Jets star Breece Hall, but there aren't many free agents that would be a guaranteed lead back like Walker would.

Notre Dame rookie Jeremiyah Love looks like a future star, but he will likely be off the board well before the Seahawks are on the clock with the No. 32 overall pick. The Seahawks may invest in a running back with a Day 3 pick, but there aren't many options to start in Week 1 from this year's rookie rushing class.

