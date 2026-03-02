Why Adding Future Hall of Famer Makes Sense For Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks might go from having one of the deepest edge rusher rooms in 2025 to wondering where their depth snaps will be allocated in 2026.

Seattle had the luxury of Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, DeMarcus Lawrence and Boye Mafe rushing the passer in their Super Bowl LX-winning campaign. Two of those players could be gone next season.

Lawrence has reportedly been mulling over walking into the sunset following his first Super Bowl title, and Mafe is an unrestricted free agent. There's no guarantee either player returns in a pivotal offseason for the Seahawks.

But there's another veteran option who could fit the Seahawks' defense. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack will return for his age-35 season in 2026.

Mack could be quality depth option, even if just for one year

Whether the Seahawks lose one or both of Mafe and Lawrence, they can draft the position this year and develop a future contributor in 2026. But Mack, who could be a first ballot Hall of Famer, is still in search of a Super Bowl title and could be a solid bridge player.

Mack finished with 32 tackles, six tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in just 12 games in 2025. An elbow injury held Mack out in Weeks 3-6, but he has proven he can still be a dominant force up front when healthy.

Mafe had nine sacks in 2023 but totaled just 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and five pass deflections this season. He was at the bottom of the four-player rusher group that dominated for the Seahawks.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) during the second quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Rapoport did report that Mack "is a priority for LA" among their free agents, and Spotrac has Mack's market value set at $18.4 million on a one-year deal.

That's over $6 million more than what it projects Mafe to get in free agency despite being almost eight years younger, which could make it less appealing to the Seahawks. If the swing on Lawrence taught them anything, however, it's the value of having a prolific veteran at that position, even if it's expensive.

Lawrence will be 34 next season, but he's only played one season of a three-year deal he signed with Seattle ahead of the 2025 season. He would be leaving about $24.5 million on the table by retiring, including $5 million guaranteed in 2026.

It seems more than likely that Lawrence will return. But a trio of Lawrence, Mack and Nwosu could be one of the best short-term pass-rusher groups in the league. The issue would be the future of the position, which Seattle would want to address over the next two seasons.

The Seahawks have other quality options already on the roster, as well. So, regardless of what happens, it's a position in flux moving forward.

