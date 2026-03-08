Why Rashid Shaheed Won't Sign With Seahawks in Free Agency

Free agency is rapidly approaching, and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed could be looking for a new home.

Shaheed was acquired in a trade by the Seahawks with the New Orleans Saints back in November, and he played a key role down the stretch that led to Seattle hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. However, he is emerging as one of the best free agent wide receivers in the league, and that could price him out of the Seahawks' range.

"As a receiver, Rashid Shaheed's potential is far more impressive than his production. The 27-year-old has difference-making speed, as evidenced by an impressive 14.7 yards-per-catch career average. However, he's never been a high-volume pass-catcher, and he's never reached 750 receiving yards in a season," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox wrote.

"Of course, Shaheed isn't just a receiver. He's also a Pro Bowl return specialist who had two return touchdowns during the 2025 regular season and another in the playoffs while helping the Seattle Seahawks on their Super Bowl run.

"Shaheed can help virtually any team right away as a return ace, and creative offensive play-callers will find ways to get the ball in his hands on offense. At absolute worst, Shaheed can help stretch the field while being a game-changer on special teams."

Rashid Shaheed Will Have Many Suitors in Free Agency

Shaheed should be a popular guy once the legal tampering period begins. The Seahawks have discussed a possible extension with him, but the free agent wide receiver needs to see what else could be out there for him, which is extremely fair.

Team saw what Shaheed could provide, and that could lead to a massive raise in his contract. As an undrafted free agent, Shaheed has only made $7.3 million throughout his career. There's a very good chance he could make more than that next season alone.

The Seahawks have several mouths to feed this offseason with a Super Bowl roster that general manager John Schneider is trying to keep together as much as possible. That includes Shaheed, but if he gets an offer that will prevent him from paying some of his Super Bowl teammates, it won't be worth it for Seattle.

The Seahawks have the ideal number it wants to pay Shaheed if he wanted to come back; however, the fact that the two sides negotiated a new potential deal and came up short leads many to believe that he will sign elsewhere in free agency.

