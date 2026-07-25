For These Seahawks, No News Is Good News as We Kick off Training Camp

One of the great things about the start of NFL training camp is the sudden flood of information fans get to access. After what is often weeks of sparse updates during June and July, finally, we get to hear concrete things about the team. Those things may end up misleading us, as success on the practice field is no guarantee of success on an NFL field, but it’s at least something.

Silence is Golden

However, sometimes, it’s the things you don’t hear. Since we didn’t hear anything about unexcused absences or holdouts yesterday, we know that all the players have arrived. And since the team added a handful of players to the Physically Unable to Perform list in the last week, we can only assume good things for anyone who wasn’t placed there.

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The PUP list for the Seahawks to this point is fairly short and largely not impactful. Deven Eastern, Tyrone Broden, and Kenny McIntosh, who were all unlikely to make the team even if healthy (Broden’s already been waived). Zach Charbonnet, who we’ve more or less known would start the season on the PUP for a while. Only Emmanwori is a scare.

Cheers for Good Health

While nothing’s set in stone yet, this indicates that several Seattle players who were in some state of injury during prior offseason are good to go. The biggest sigh of relief here is probably for AJ Barner, who has a big role to play on the offense this season and missed almost all of OTAs and minicamp. Whatever was going on there, it seems like we’re okay.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (18) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He’s not the only tight end who is, for the time being, avoiding the PUP. Eric Saubert did get some work in previously, so his apparent good health is less notable, but given the sessions he did miss it’s still good to see him apparently ready to roll. Tory Horton, who saw what seemed to be a minor injury in November turn into a months-long struggle, also seems good.

And let’s not forget Josh Jones, who missed the offseason work and was even (seemingly) called out publicly by Mike Macdonald over not yet being ready to play. You could be forgiven for wondering if there was some kind of a problem, in fact. If he’s not listed as injured, then it can be inferred that he’s past whatever issues he was having and is ready to practice.

A Good Start

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Josh Jones (74) sits on the bench during the second half of a preseason game. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Having a relatively clean list of injuries to start camp isn’t a given. Teams often have important players start on the mend, and sometimes those players don’t make it back in time for the start of the season. It’s certainly happened to the Seahawks in prior years. If Charbonnet is the only player who misses all of camp and the start of the season, that’s a great sign.

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