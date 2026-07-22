Seahawks Sign Former Eagles CB Brandon Johnson, Creating Training Camp Competition

The Seattle Seahawks will soon begin their full preparation for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season with training camp. Seattle is adding a little pressure to the cornerback group with the recent signing of former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback and second-year veteran Brandon Johnson.

On the surface, Johnson’s signing is another casual move to get the most out of the position group. There is, however, a specific reason the Seahawks are making this late into the offseason, just in time for training camp.

Who is Brandon Johnson?

There is a lot of unknown about Johnson and his NFL career. He was a former undrafted rookie this past offseason, signed by the Eagles. He is slightly undersized at 5-10, 180 pounds, but he was an active defender at Duke and Oregon. In 50 games played as a safety, Johnson accumulated 173 total tackles, 93 solo tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 16 pass breakups and three interceptions.

He spent most of last season on the Eagles’ practice squad, but he did play in three games while starting one of them at cornerback. Johnson accounted for three total tackles and a pass breakup. He isn’t the most electrifying lockdown cornerbacks, but he is dynamic and can move around the defense. Johnson can also be a reliable tackler in the open field.

Johnson is a threat to other cornerbacks

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson’s signing comes as three players are going to be on the Seahawks’ PUP list to start training camp. Second-year star slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori, second-year cornerback Tyrone Broden and rookie defensive tackle Deven Eastern can come off the PUP list anytime after the first day. There might be concerns that Broden might not be ready for the training camp process, which would be devastating for his career timeline. Johnson would simply take his place in training camp.

The Seahawks, however, are testing out their entire cornerbacks group during camp. It should be assumed that Emmanwori, Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe’s roster spots are safe. The Seahawks did take a look into the potential of adding former first-round pick Terrion Arnold, who is undergoing some off-the-field legal issues, to the roster. It isn’t known if the Seahawks were serious, but the intentions were.

This should make other corners like Noah Igbinoghene, Nehemiah Prichett, and three of the drafted rookie cornerbacks nervous. Even if Johnson isn’t an experienced playmaker, he is still a dynamic threat.

The Tight End group is smaller

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Texans tight end Harrison Bryant (88) runs onto the field for warmups prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the addition of Johnson must also come a subtraction. That subtraction was veteran tight end Harrison Brant, who was added this offseason. The Seahawks added him for a competitive battle between the current players on their roster. Seattle looks to utilize their tight end room significantly. Five tight ends remain and it is likely that three or four players make the 53-man roster, with AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo and Eric Saubert being the favorites.

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