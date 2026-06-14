Seahawks' Beau Stephens Named Underrated Rookie Who Will Make Impact in 2026

It's not often that a fifth-round pick can assert himself into a battle for a starting position during his rookie season. It's even less likely to happen when that player joins the defending NFL champions. That said, Beau Stephens could very well find himself in the mix for the right guard spot this season.

Seattle traded a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the 148th overall selection this year. That's where they took Stephens, who was one of the highest-rated guards in the nation according to PFF. Stephen was third overall among guards with a grade of 87.7 and first in pass protection with a grade of 92.5.

Seattle Seahawks are big believers in Beau Stephens

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The investment Seattle made in Stephens, coupled with the effectiveness he showed with the Hawkeyes is why Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport believes the Seahawks view Stephens as a starter. The struggles Anthony Bradford had during the 2025 campaign is why Davenport believes Stephens will start as a rookie.

"Bradford is easily the weakest link in Seattle's offensive line, and Stephens didn't allow a sack in either of his last two seasons at Iowa," Davenport wrote.

"There's going to be a new starter up front for the Seahawks come the season-opening rematch of Super Bowl LX with the New England Patriots."

Bradford struggled in pass protection this past season, with PFF attributing three sacks and 28 total pressures to Bradford. As Davenport said, Stephens didn't give up any sacks in 2024 or 2025.

Seattle could lean on multiple rookies in 2026

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Stephens isn't the only rookie that Seattle could lean heavily on in 2026. First-round pick Jadarian Price will be a key piece of their running back rotation with Seahawks On SI's Jeremy Brener saying Price is ready for a "major role" in the offense as a rookie.

In addition to Price, second-round pick Bud Clark could be in the mix for the starting spot at safety. It won't be easy for him to unseat Ty Okada, but even if he doesn't, Clark figured to be a key piece for them in the secondary.

Another rookie who will be a key piece in the defensive backfield is third-round pick Julian Neal who is in line to replace Riq Woolen, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. General manager John Schneider has been excellent in the draft and their chances of repeating as champs will depend heavily on his most recent class.

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