Seahawks Must Extend Leonard Williams Before Devon Witherspoon

The Seattle Seahawks jumped early into their Super Bowl-contending window after dominating their way to their second Super Bowl in franchise history. They are also set up in the future with a collection of young, talented players. The front office has already given contract extensions to three of their young stars this offseason in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, offensive tackle Charles Cross, and edge rusher Derick Hall. The Seahawks have one more young star to extend in cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who was given a fifth-year option in his rookie deal. The Seahawks, however, might take care of one key veteran before they give Witherspoon the big money.

A Plan Must be Made for Leonard Williams

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have given defensive tackle/end Leonard Williams a rebirth in his career. While he was with the New York Giants, Williams was a young, talented player with the New York Jets and the Giants. After being traded to the Seahawks during the 2023 NFL Season, it became clear that Williams was ready to be a strong defensive leader. In his two full seasons, Leonard was voted a Pro-Bowler and was named to the second-team All-Pro this past season. Leonard accumulated 126 total tackles, 70 solo tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, 50 quarterback hits, four pass breakups and an interception.

The Seahawks are going into the season with only a few key defensive linemen or edge rushers with more than one year on their deal. With Hall recently extended, the Seahawks only have him, 34-year-old DeMarcus Lawrence, 33-year-old Jarran Reed, Rylie Mills, and Byron Murphy II on contract past this upcoming season. Lawrence and Reed could both retire after this season. Williams, Mike Morris, Uchenna Nwosu, Dante Fowler Jr., Brandon Pili, and Jamie Sheriff are set to be free agents after this season. If the Seahawks don’t want to be exhausted at the defensive line with departures, then it’s best to get Williams, a fan-favorite, wrapped up.

Making the Case of Re-Signing Williams Before Witherspoon

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and linebacker Derick Hall (58) reacts after the sack of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Witherspoon is already one of the better young cornerbacks in the league. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons in the league. The Seahawks are committed to giving Witherspoon an extensive deal, but they must consider the long-term effects of his deal affecting the salary cap. The front office is looking to deal for Darnold and Murphy for the likely next offseason. First, they have to think about Williams, who will be 32 years old this week. While he is playing at an incredibly high level, he doesn’t have many years left in the league.

This could be an advantage for general manager John Schneider and his front office staff. The Seahawks could pay a veteran like Williams more money up front than spread it out. JSN and Cross are receiving more of their money as they progress in their deals. Cross is getting paid $10 million this upcoming season for occasions such as paying older veterans like Williams. The Seahawks have $25.6 million in salary cap space, which is 13th in the league. If they want to pay Williams and Witherspoon this season, they need to plan and be smart.

- Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter