Seahawks predicted to pick 'imposing' Penn State prospect in 2026 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks still have five games left to play in 2025, and hopefully at least a couple more playoff games after that.

While it's somewhat difficult to guess what their greatest roster needs will be given the high number of quality players that are set to hit free agency, right now the No. 1 priority has to be improving in the trenches to make Sam Darnold's life easier.

With that in mind, a new second-round mock draft from Pro Football Network has the Seahawks taking Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane with the 27th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

PFN on Seahawks-Ioane

"The Seahawks made a big dent in their iOL issues by selecting Grey Zabel in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there’s still work to be done. Jalen Sundell and Anthony Bradford are replacement-level starters, and there will be an upgrade opportunity in the 2026 NFL Draft."

"Olaivavega Ioane is an incredibly imposing player at 6’4″, 330 pounds, who combines stifling hand power and anchor strength with bounding athleticism and reliable leverage acquisition. With Ioane, Zabel could stick at guard or be experimented with at center."

Olaivavega Ioane highlights

Ioane's superpower is pass protection, which is exactly what this team needs most for their interior. Currently he's grading out at 89.8 in pass blocking by Pro Football Focus, which ranks ninth out of 682 qualifying guards in the nation. His run blocking isn't too far off, either - coming in at 75.2, or 27th out of 682.

You can always make a case for taking the top defensive prospect on the board to give Mike Macdonald's already-lethal defense another weapon, but from our perspective this is the best-possible use of the team's resources.

Seattle's defense may already be good enough to carry them to a Super Bowl. However, if Sam Darnold is going to continue struggling against quick pressures and the blitz the way he has over the last few weeks, that's the fastest way that this train can get derailed.

Delivering another strong pass protector on the other side of center would fill the biggest roster hole that the Seahawks have right now, and minimize their greatest weakness.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

