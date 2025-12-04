Seahawks star must step up to land nice deal in free agency

The Seattle Seahawks made an investment to give quarterback Sam Darnold an explosive weapon rather than solidify the offensive line more, add an explosive pass rusher, or find another valuable cornerback.

That investment came in the form of wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints. In exchange, the Seahawks gave a fourth-round and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The decision to trade for Shaheed came down to the fact that Shaheed’s explosive speed to get open on deep passing plays or open star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba up to more passing situations. Wallace’s speed was presumed to be a great complement to JSN’s elite route-running on the opposite side of the field.

Through four games played, Shaheed caught four receptions for 37 yards, with one being a 21-yard catch in the Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. There have been times in the four games played for the Seahawks that his speed caught the attention of an extra safety to loosen up coverage for JSN.

Shaheed, however, has been much more of an impact player as a flex offensive player in the running game or as a return specialist. He has taken five carries for 36 yards, with two of them being first downs. In eight punt returns, Shaheed has accounted for 103 yards, with his longest being 20 yards. Finally, in five kickoff returns, he has accounted for 105 yards, with his longest being 27 yards.

Ordinarily, the lack of solid production in the receiver game wouldn’t be a concern, but there is one main factor that comes into play. Shaheed is set to be a free agent at the end of this season.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

While he has stated that he would like to remain in Seattle, Shaheed could want a new scenery if he isn’t getting the same production with the Seahawks as he did with the New Orleans Saints. In the nine games played for the Saints before being traded to the Seahawks, Shaheed caught 44 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns.

Keep in mind, the Saints’ only reliable weapons were Shaheed and Chris Olave in a bad passing game.

Shaheed is No. 21 on Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame’s top players that will be available in free agency. He may want to remain in Seattle, but he isn’t getting more money based on his four games played for the Seahawks.

He doesn't have to produce the same amount of numbers in Seattle as he did in New Orleans, but there needs to be some reliability. In three of the four games played, Shaheed has accounted for less than eight yards, including last Sunday’s 26-0 home win over the Minnesota Vikings, where the Seahawks needed more help from other receivers. He caught one reception for seven yards.

Shaheed can have a great career in Seattle or anywhere else for more money, but he does ask for money while not making an impact; he could be let go to free agency and face minimal offers.

