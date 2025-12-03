Seahawks still among top-2 teams in latest NFL power rankings

The Seattle Seahawks boosted their 2025 resume with their first shutout win in a decade in Week 13. That still wasn't enough to boost them to the top of the latest NFL power rankings.

Seattle sits at No. 2 for the second straight week in the NFL.com rankings, one spot behind the top-ranked Los Angeles Rams. That's a fair assessment considering the Rams own one of the Seahawks' three losses, but they had a chance to win it on a long field goal at the very end.

"The defensive front just mauled a beat-up Vikings offensive line, and it's the kind of unit that will give even playoff-caliber opponents trouble," NFL.com writer Eric Edholm wrote.

Edholm knocked the Seahawks for their offensive struggles, which makes sense. Sam Darnold has been sacked a league-low 11 times through 11 games, but the Vikings sacked him four times on Sunday.

Darnold struggled overall, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a season-low 23 receiving yards. Even in an ugly game for the Vikings, they proved the Seahawks' explosive offense isn't invincible.

"They still have a couple more games to get everything in order up front before the titanicrematch with the Rams," Edholm wrote.

Indeed, the Seahawks do have time to sort out their offensive issues, but that time is running out. That game is in just a few weeks (Dec. 18), and Seattle will face the Atlanta Falcons (4-8) and Indianapolis Colts (8-4) before then.

The Falcons game could be a trap, and the Colts won't be pushovers. They have to figure out a counter on the offensive line before Los Angeles comes into town in Week 16.

