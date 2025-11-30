Seahawks-Vikings ranked best-looking matchup in NFL for Week 13

All eyes are on Sam Darnold today as he faces his former team with the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

It won't quite be the QB referendum that we were hoping for, though. JJ McCarthy has been ruled out for this week's game due to a concussion, robbing us of a chance to see how "Nine" performs against Mike Macdonald's lethal defense in front of a hostile crowd - assuming the season ticket holders haven't all sold out to Vikings fans, anyway.

Instead we'll see undrafted rookie Max Brosmer make his first NFL start under the worst possible circumstances.

So, the game might be a bit of a flop as far as competition goes - but if nothing else the uniform matchup should be on point. According to Steven Louis Goldstein at The Athletic, the Seahawks-Vikings game features the coolest jersey combinations in the league this week.

"Sea and forest connect like Darnold and JSN. The 12th Man bellow plus the Seattle chill prime the environment for a playoff push. The Vikings’ white-and-purple away uniforms complement the palette. Lumen Field will look excellent as we meld into our couches."

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) takes the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Seahawks wore their 90s throwbacks in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, which ended in a narrow loss. They also wore them in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders in a resounding win.

As far as the game itself goes, the big x-factor may be how well Seattle's run game performs against a mean Vikings defense, especially since Brian Flores is promising to bring the blitz against Sam Darnold.

Overall the results have been disappointing for the rushing attack this season, but things have been trending in the right direction over the last three games.

