Seahawks RB Jadarian Price Has to Get Fumble Issues 'Figured Out'

Seattle Seahawks first-round rookie Jadarian Price has a fumble problem. In just three games, Price has already fumbled twice and lost both of them.

One of those came in the Seahawks’ 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, marking the team’s first defeat since November 2025. Price fumbled on the Seahawks’ second offensive drive, leading to Washington’s first score to go up 7-0.

“I think it’s as a team, if we turn the ball over, it’s not good business,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said postgame. “I know he didn’t come back after the initial fumble; we just decided to calm it down and bring him back after the half. But he’s going to be fine. He’s going to figure it out; he’ll be fine.”

Price finished the game with just five carries for 15 yards and one catch for seven yards. The Seahawks’ run game was non-existent against Washington, but Emanuel Wilson took a team-high nine carries for 14 yards.

It’s a concern, and it’s the reason why Seattle hasn’t been able to lean on Price more through the first three games of his career. A 7.4% fumble rate on 27 touches is a horrible start to a career for a player who hopes to lead the Seahawks’ backfield, at least while Zach Charbonnet is sidelined.

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles (52) makes a tackle and causes a fumble on Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) in the first half at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For reference, Kenneth Walker III had a 0.31% fumble rate during his Seahawks career (two fumbles in 821 rush attempts), and Zach Charbonnet has never fumbled in 522 total touches with Seattle.

Macdonald asserted confidence in Price, but that’s more out of necessity than it is out of actual confidence. It’s hurting the Seahawks’ bottom line and is making it hard to trust him with the ball in his hands.

“JD’s such a great dude, and he knows his responsibility; he knows not to turn the ball over,” quarterback Sam Darnold said. “So, there’s not much you say to him. You just tell him to keep going and we got your back.”

There’s no question that ball security will be a major focal point for Price moving forward. NFL defenders are far better at getting the ball out than college players, and that adjustment is proving difficult for the 2026 No. 32 overall pick.

Macdonald said Charbonnet could return to practice next week, which could mean his return is coming sooner rather than later after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the playoffs last year. The Seahawks need Charbonnet more than ever right now, as their current stable of rushers isn’t getting it done.

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