Seahawks Rookie EDGE Devean Deal's Instincts Could Drive His Success

Once Boye Mafe left in free agency, the Seattle Seahawks needed edge rusher help to fill out their roster depth. They opted not to take any at the position in the NFL Draft, and ultimately signed free agent pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year deal.

The Seahawks brought in undrafted rookie Devean Deal to compete in the Seahawks' linebacker room, and he will most likely compete with other UDFAs Aidan Hubbard and Marvin Jones Jr. on the edge.

Deal's path to the NFL

Coming out of Naaman Forest High School in 2021, Deal was a three-star recruit and committed to Tulane. He had a breakout season in 2023, totaling 43 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and one interception in 14 games.

The following year, Deal transferred to TCU. Even though he didn't get drafted, Deal got more exposure in the Big 12 and was competitive in his first season with the Horned Frogs in 2024. Deal finished his two seasons at TCU (26 games) with 99 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

Sep 17, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) tries to run past Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Noah Taliancich (55) and linebacker Devean Deal (90) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

What does Deal do well?

Deal shows good instincts and pursuit when he gets in the backfield, which makes up for a lack of quickness and speed. That will help him against NFL talent to not overcommit and miss tackles. Though he didn't do it often, Deal has shown he can drop into coverage as a second-level linebacker, though that's unlikely to be how he is utilized in the NFL.

At 6-foot-2, 251 pounds, Deal has adequate size for the edge position. If he continues to get stronger, there could be good potential for Deal to land on the practice squad. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald loves edge rushers who play the run well. Deal can set an edge and is a willing run-stopper.

A competitive position group

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) was able to throw the ball before Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (13) was able to get to him, Sunday, October 5, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though it seemed the edge would need a lot of work this offseason, there are still a lot of bodies competing for a few roster spots. DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu make up the top three, followed by Fowler, and former undrafted free agents Jared Ivey, Connor O'Toole, Jamie Sheriff and Jalan Gaines.

That doesn't even include the other two UDFAs from this year's draft cycle, making it a deep room that Deal will have to compete against. That doesn't make it impossible, but it does make it far less likely.

Goals for Deal

If Deal can improve his get-off at the snap, it would make him much more competitive against NFL tackles. Whether he can progress that skill quickly enough to stick around on the roster is the bigger question, however, in addition to whether his pursuit translates against stronger, faster quarterback and running backs.

With the odds stacked against him, a practice squad spot would be a major win for Deal as a rookie.

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