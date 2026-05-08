Aidan Hubbard Is The Early Favorite To Make UDFA Waves In 2026

The Seattle Seahawks haven’t gotten a lot of production out of undrafted rookie free agents in recent seasons. You’d have to go back to 2023, a group that produced Ty Okada and Jake Bobo, to find ones that did things of significance. Since then, the closest thing to an impact UDFA is George Holani. Will Aidan Hubbard buck that trend?

How He Got Here

Hubbard put together a respectable career at Saint Ignatius High School that resulted in him being a three-star recruit, the 42nd ranked player in Ohio according to 247Sports, and the 61st outside linebacker in the country. He committed to Northwestern, redshirting in 2021 before playing four seasons for the Wildcats.

Northwestern defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard (DL42) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He was thrown into the deep end pretty fast, immediately becoming a key part of the edge rotation at Northwestern and averaging over 25 snaps a game. Contributions in that first year of playing were minor (17 tackles, 1 sack), but he came into his own in 2023, breaking out and then remaining a consistent force for three seasons.

2025 was his best year, with 28 tackles, 10 for a loss, and 7.5 sacks to go with a forced fumble and a career high PFF grade of 74.5. He also checked in at 260 pounds at Indianapolis for the combine, marking him as somewhat oversized for the edge rusher position and the kind of player that Mike Macdonald might go for.

What Does He Have?

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard (91). | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Hubbard stands out mostly in his surprising athletic prowess and agility, despite being bigger than the typical edge. While he didn’t do much testing at the combine, watching his tape reveals a player who can maneuver in space and handle the movement responsibilities of being a standup edge rusher, which makes him ideal for Seattle.

He’s got the ability to work through blockers and make plays in the backfield, or chase down plays that go far beyond his starting point. His pass rush bag is simple right now, but there’s a solid base here. He could stand to get stronger, and there are some limitations that stem from his short arms, but it’s not hard to imagine him fitting in here.

Is It Enough?

Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) and defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard (91) swarms Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9). | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Hubbard would do well to just make the 53 man roster, and I’d even commend him for finding a way onto the practice squad. The Seahawks are just loaded right now, and with the recent signing of Dante Fowler Jr combined with rumors that the team will sign another veteran edge rusher, it just may not be realistic for Aidan to make the cut.

But there’s clearly a good player in here, and he should at the very least be able to contend with the likes Jared Ivey and Connor O’Toole for the coveted next-man-up status. And if this ends with him making a good enough impression to get a roster spot somewhere else, well…good for him, I suppose. But don’t count him out.

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