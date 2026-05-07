The Seattle Seahawks have one of the best rosters in the league, thanks to their front office, which excels at acquiring and developing talented players. The Seahawks have seen success from various players, as they thrive on the impact of their entire roster. Any player can rise to the occasion, including an undrafted rookie free agent who has the potential to be a key contributor in the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. Despite going undrafted, Jones has the potential to be a great player for Seattle.

Journey to the NFL

Jones has always been a player with high-caliber talent and potential. He was a five-star edge rusher prospect coming out of high school, according to 247Sports. He had two developmental years with the Bulldogs and then decided to transfer to Florida State in hopes of becoming a star. In 2024, Jones accounted for 25 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks. For his final collegiate season, Jones transferred to Oklahoma, where he accounted for 21 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks. Jones possesses great attributes with size, tangibles, and athleticism, but his lack of consistency and development was a big reason why he went undrafted.

Where Does Jones Fit?

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma defensive lineman Marvin Jones (DL45) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

​There is hope for Jones to become a reliable defender for the Seahawks based on how well he develops this offseason. Jones is a player who fits the flexibility scheme that the Seahawks wish to utilize, which is to make players play more than one role on the team. He can come off the edge from a three-point stance or from a standup two-point stance. This makes Jones versatile around at edge rusher or defensive end, depending on the scheme. His speed coming off the snap is excellent in either stance.

Breakout Candidate?

Among the only needed positions that the Seahawks didn’t address in the 2026 NFL Draft was at edge rusher. The Seahawks took care of running back, their secondary, and interior offensive line, but Jones could be a long-term answer for the Seahawks’ defense based on his talent, athleticism, and versatility. After an impressive mini-camp, Jones is on a path to show he deserves to be drafted.

The biggest challenge for Jones is to overcome the negative factors that caused him to be undrafted. Jones has to get stronger, be more physical, use his hands more in pass rush, and be coachable. The Seahawks’ coaching staff knows how to develop their players, and Jones could be the biggest raw project this offseason for the coaching staff. He has the rare size and speed to rise up the depth chart.

Goals for Marvin Jones Jr.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (left) and defensive end Leonard Williams (right) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It takes a lot for an undrafted rookie to turn into a constant contributor. Jones had a good start with the rookie mini-camp, showing his aggressiveness and power in position drills on top of his stellar speed. He’ll need to continue to develop the attributes that made him fall out of draft consideration. He will also have to contend with not only other players in his position group for a roster spot, but also other players who are undrafted rookies and underdeveloped players. Jones will have more of a chance to prove his development, not just his best skills, during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on May 26, 28, and 29, as well as June 1, 3, and 4. Mandatory minicamp begins June 9.

Jones has the potential to be a dark-horse candidate for the Seahawks' Dark Side Defense. He could patiently learn behind star veterans like DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, and Dante Fowler Jr., all while playing occasionally. After the 2026 season, he might be a serious contender for meaningful reps. While Jones has a long way to go, he has the tools to be an underrated steal for the Seahawks.

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