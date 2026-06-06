Seahawks' Schedule Could Be Costly in Title Defense

The Seattle Seahawks want to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but they won't have it easy.

Going into the upcoming season, the Seahawks have one of the most difficult schedules in the league. They currently rank third in strength of schedule, only behind the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

"After an opening few weeks that should not overwhelm Mike Macdonald’s crew, the schedule's intensity abruptly ramps up. Starting in Week 4, the Seahawks play four out of five games against 2025 playoff teams, including a trip to Denver on a short week," NFL.com contributor Dan Parr wrote.

"The lone team Seattle plays during that stretch that isn’t coming off a postseason berth: the Chiefs, who are going to be eager to show the defending champs they’re still up to the challenge. A gauntlet awaits the 'Hawks coming out of their Week 11 bye, too, with visits to the 49ers, Eagles (on a short week), Panthers and Rams -- all playoff teams last season -- to close out the regular season."

Seahawks Among Most Difficult Schedules

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is part of having a first-place schedule, but it's still a tricky challenge for the Seahawks this season. Out of their 17 games, 10 will be against teams that were in the playoffs this past season. That doesn't include the Washington Commanders or the Kansas City Chiefs, who were in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl the year before.

Other opponents include the Dallas Cowboys, who visit Lumen Field on Monday Night Football in Week 13, and the Las Vegas Raiders, who could be much more improved with former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their new head coach and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza under center.

If any team can withstand a difficult schedule, it's the Seahawks. They are coming off a 14-3 season and had to slay some pretty big dragons in order to win the Super Bowl. It's not easy to repeat as a Super Bowl champion, but the Seahawks are battle-tested, and that makes them as dangerous as anybody. They can come out on top this season.

The Seahawks' schedule kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 9 when they host A.J. Brown and the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch inside Lumen Field.

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