Predicting the Seattle Seahawks 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown

The Seattle Seahawks will soon find out what their 2026 schedule looks like, which should be intriguing as the defending Super Bowl champions seek another title.

The Seahawks will host and visit their NFC West rivals (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers) for six of their 17 games. Four more games will take place against the NFC East (Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders), while another four feature matchups against the AFC West (Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers).

The final three games are determined by the teams that finished first place in the NFC North (Chicago Bears) and NFC South (Carolina Panthers), along with a first-place team in a four-year intra-conference rotation, which ironically happens to be the New England Patriots, who played the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Here's a look at what the schedule could look like with the release coming sometime later this month:

September

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams rolls out of the pocket during the third quarter. | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Week 1 vs. Chicago Bears: Season Opener, Wednesday Night Football

A few teams could fit the first game of the season against the Seahawks, but the Chicago Bears appear to be the likeliest opponent. Two playoff teams from a year ago get the season started in a game that could come down to the wire.

Week 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers: Playoff Rematch

The 49ers will return to the scene of the crime where they were blown out in the divisional round back in January. The Seahawks will look at this as an opportunity to defend Lumen Field on an extended break after starting the season on a Wednesday.

Week 3 at Denver Broncos: Super Bowl Preview?

The number one seeds from last season will meet in 2026 in Denver. Luckily for the Seahawks, they draw this matchup before it gets really cold in Colorado.

October

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes against the Seattle Seahawks. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Week 4 at Philadelphia Eagles: Sunday Night Football

The Seahawks find themselves back on national television in a Sunday Night Football clash against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Rams: NFC Championship Rematch

The Seahawks and Rams had one of the better rivalries in the league last season, and their first meeting will take place in early October inside Lumen Field.

Week 6 at Carolina Panthers: Division Winners Clash

Last season, the Seahawks beat the Panthers 27-10 at Bank of America Stadium in Week 17, moving them one step closer to the top seed in the NFC. Now they'll get another shot at the Panthers, where Sam Darnold can get revenge on one of his old teams.

Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Monday Night Football

The Seahawks find themselves with their third national TV appearance just before Halloween as they take on the Chargers, who made the playoffs as an AFC wild card in each of the past two seasons.

November

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Week 8 at San Francisco 49ers: Start of Longest Road Trip

After playing four of their first seven games at home, the Seahawks will have to travel on the road throughout most of November. The first of three consecutive games on the road takes place in Santa Clara, where they will take on the 49ers to finish their season series.

Week 10 at Washington Commanders: First Game After Bye

Following a Week 9 bye, the Seahawks will head to the nation's capital to take on the Commanders. Last season, the Seahawks beat the Commanders 38-14 on Sunday Night Football inside Northwest Stadium.

Week 11 at Arizona Cardinals: Annual Arizona Trip

The Seahawks will start their season series against the Cardinals in the middle of November. This could mark the first meeting between Notre Dame teammates Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, who will lead their respective backfields as rookies.

Week 12 vs. New York Giants: Thanksgiving Game

The Seahawks are a candidate to get the third Thanksgiving Day matchup against a New York Giants team that has a new identity under head coach John Harbaugh.

December

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Thursday Night Football

With the Seahawks and Cowboys both playing on Thanksgiving Day, the matchup between the two teams in Seattle could make for an ideal Thursday Night Football game the week after the big holiday.

Week 14 vs. New England Patriots: Super Bowl Rematch

In one of the more anticipated games of the season, the Patriots meet the Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl LX inside Lumen Field.

Week 15 at Los Angeles Rams: Sunday Night Football

The Seahawks and Rams wrap up their season series at SoFi Stadium in a Sunday night football matchup late in December.

Week 16 at Las Vegas Raiders: First Fernando Mendoza Meeting

The Seahawks play their final road game shortly after Christmas, where the team will look to give No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza a strong "Welcome to the NFL" moment.

January

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Week 17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Monday Night Football

Another highly-anticipated matchup gets the national TV treatment as the Seahawks square up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the final Monday Night Football matchup of the regular season. It will also mark Kenneth Walker III's return to Seattle after being named Super Bowl MVP.

Week 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals: Season Finale

The season closes out with a rematch against the Cardinals, which could benefit the Seahawks if they are fighting for playoff positioning against an Arizona team not expected to contend this season.

Quick Schedule at a Glance

Week Opponent 1 vs. Chicago Bears (Opener) 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers 3 at Denver Broncos 4 at Philadelphia Eagles (SNF) 5 vs. Los Angeles Rams 6 at Carolina Panthers 7 at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) 8 at San Francisco 49ers 9 BYE 10 at Washington Commanders 11 at Arizona Cardinals 12 vs. New York Giants (Thanksgiving) 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys (TNF) 14 vs. New England Patriots 15 at Los Angeles Rams (SNF) 16 at Las Vegas Raiders 17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (MNF) 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals

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