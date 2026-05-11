Uso Seumalo Could be High-Ceiling Developmental NT for Seahawks

Interior defensive line isn't a need for the Seattle Seahawks. They had arguably the best defensive front in the NFL last season en route to a Super Bowl LX victory. Still, they have to keep reloading on talent to keep the group young and improving.

The Seahawks drafted Minnesota nose tackle Deven Eastern in the seventh round and added Kansas State undrafted free agent Uso Seumalo, two players who will compete with players like Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed and others in training camp.

Seumalo followed the trend that the Seahawks valued in training camp: spending his entire career at one college.

Seumalo's Path to NFL

Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Uso Seumalo (99) celebrates a sack against Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Seumalo began his college career at the JUCO level, playing for Garden City Community College in Kansas. But once he transferred to Kansas State in 2022, he stayed there the rest of his tenure in the NCAA.

Over four seasons with the Wildcats, Seumalo played in 50 games and totaled 57 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five pass deflections. He was a true run stuffer at nose tackle, helping solidify the Kansas State defensive front. Seumalo doesn't have much versatility outside of nose tackle, but the Seahawks see potential for him as a true nose in their defense.

What does Seumalo do well?

Again, the versatility isn't there. But at 6-foot-3, 330 pounds, Seumalo has a prototype nose tackle build for the NFL. He is surprisingly quick when he gets in the backfield, but that wasn't a frequent occurrence in college. Seumalo's strength was holding the line of scrimmage and staying in his gap to prevent rushers from busting through.

He will have to get stronger to ensure he keeps pace with NFL centers and guards, but the technique and skill set are there. Whether he can compete with rotational nose tackles Brandon Pili and Eastern will largely be based in how well his current strength translates.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Uso Seumalo (99) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Goals for Seumalo in 2026

Even a practice squad spot would be a major win for Seumalo, especially since he will likely have to push out Eastern, a draft pick, to get it. That's likely the ceiling for Seumalo in 2026, unless he impresses even more than Pili, who will be making $1.725 million with the Seahawks this season.

That's highly unlikely, but getting stronger and having a preseason of NFL coaching could turn Seumalo into a high-ceiling developmental prospect.

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