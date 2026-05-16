4 Seattle Seahawks Players Who Must Elevate Their Game in 2026

One of the biggest surprises in the NFL during the 2025 season was the Seattle Seahawks. They not only won 14 games during the regular season, capturing the No. 1 seed in the process, but they also ran the table in the postseason and won Super Bowl LX.

As is often the case for championship teams, Seattle lost multiple players in free agency. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III was the biggest name to leave in free agency, but they also saw safety Coby Bryant and EDGE Boye Mafe sign elsewhere.

With those players leaving, the Seahawks find themselves looking for new leaders to step up in 2026. That being the case, here are four players who need to deliver as they look to defend their title.

Elijah Arroyo, TE

Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

One of the Seahawks' two second-round picks in 2025, Elijah Arroyo was expected to deliver as a pass-catching tight end. During his rookie season, however, he struggled to figure out his role. Arroyo played in 13 games with four starts, finishing with 15 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown.

He was outperformed by second-year tight end A.J. Barner, who had 519 yards and six touchdowns on 52 receptions. Looking ahead to 2026, the offense can become even more potent if Arroyo can live up to his potential and give Seattle an even more explosive option at the position.

Anthony Bradford, G

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seattle had issues at both guard spots during the 2024 season, but they fixed the left guard spot with first-round pick Grey Zabel. As Seahawks On SI's Brendon Nelson recently stated, Zabel really improved as the season went along, and is a candidate to improve even more in 2026.

As much as that will help the offensive line, they still need to see improvement from right guard Anthony Bradford. Seattle showed faith in Bradford by not signing a replacement, and as it stands now, rookie fifth-round pick Beau Stephens is his only real competition.

Bradford started all 17 games in 2025, but earned a grade of just 50.6 overall from PFF and 40.8 in pass protection. Entering a contract year, the former fourth-round pick will be given every chance to secure the job long-term.

Derick Hall, EDGE

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Boye Mafe signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving Seattle thin on the edge. They protected themselves with the savvy signing of Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, but they still need some of their younger players to step up.

That includes Derick Hall, who proved in 2024 that he can deliver when given a chance. That year, Hall started 14 games while appearing in all 17. He recorded 37 tackles and eight sacks that year. He played in 14 games this past season, starting just three, and his numbers took a hit because of that. Hall recorded 20 tackles and two sacks, but this season, he will be asked to step up as he's done in the past.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/KR

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Rashid Shaheed gave Seattle a spark during their title run, leading to a three-year, $51 million extension. Shaheed primarily made an impact as a returner, recording two special teams touchdowns in the regular season and one in the playoffs.

As a receiver, he had 15 receptions for 188 yards in nine games. That's not what you would expect from his new salary, so the Seahawks will clearly ask for more from Shaheed. During his time with the New Orleans Saints, he showed that he can be a factor in the passing game, and will be given every chance to prove this again in Seattle.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter