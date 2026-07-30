Why Seahawks Could Sign Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney

It’s almost August, which means it’s about time for former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to start figuring out which team he wants to join.

The long-time NFL veteran is no fan of training camp these days, preferring to skip it by remaining a free agent longer than almost every other player. However, he’s proven he doesn’t need training camp to be an effective player.

Seahawks Interested

Yesterday, the Cleveland Browns had Clowney in for a visit, making them the presumed clubhouse favorites to land him at this point in time. KPRC 2 reporter Aaron Wilson mentioned that other teams are interested, including the Houston Texans and Seahawks.

Former top overall #NFLDraft pick, three-time Pro Bowl edge Jadeveon Clowney visited #Browns today and has interest from #Texans and #Seahawks among several other teams as his market continues to grow, per league sources

Clowney lives and trains in Houston and told @KPRC2 this… https://t.co/kSeRPpKttk pic.twitter.com/99FSbWzW1I — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 29, 2026

The Seahawks have a four-man rotation at EDGE rusher right now, but half of that rotation is on the other side of thirty, and Uchenna Nwosu undoubtedly showed signs of running out of gas in the second half of the 2025 season. It’s a group that leans on depth and having a tight rotation, rather than a superstar. Adding to that depth and tightening the rotation is a good idea.

A Good Fit

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (41) celebrate after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadeveon Clowney joined the Dallas Cowboys midway through the season last year, and was still quite possibly the best player on their defense. In thirteen games and 373 snaps, he amassed 8.5 sacks and 41 tackles. And this was on a historically bad defense, where he had practically no support from his teammates. He’s still got gas.

Back in 2023, Clowney played on the Ravens under Mike Macdonald, and put up one of the best seasons of his career. He posted 9.5 sacks and 43 tackles on the NFL’s top defense. He’s just the kind of EDGE rusher that Macdonald likes, a bigger and stronger player who is excellent against the run at the expense of his speed and agility around the corner.

The Other Shoe

Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) is chased down by Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It’s been said that the Seahawks have pursued Clowney in the past, but he’s ultimately always chosen other teams. Since that season in Baltimore, he’s joined up with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys, not coming close to the postseason with either squad. It doesn’t seem like the Seahawks are a team he’s particularly interested in joining.

It could be a matter of bitterness over how things ended with him in Seattle back in 2019, but I suspect it has more to do with geography. Clowney seems to prefer the east coast, and while he can be persuaded to gravitate towards the middle of the country, the west coast doesn’t seem to be his tempo. It’s possible that he’d rather be on a lesser team because of this preference.

Yet, I can’t help but notice that Clowney is a twelve-year veteran without a super bowl ring, and while I understand he might prefer places closer to his home of South Carolina, he’s running out of time to change that. I’m quite confident he won’t be finding his way to a super bowl in Cleveland. Perhaps he can be persuaded to come over if it means a title.

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