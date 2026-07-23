Mike Macdonald Connection Could Help Seahawks Sign Jadeveon Clowney

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for training camp, but they can still make some adjustments to their 90-man roster.

Former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney is still a free agent looking to sign somewhere ahead of the season. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests the Seahawks could sign Clowney.

"Clowney would help just about any defense looking to bolster its front, though he might have the most impact by landing with one of the many franchises that can offer a preexisting coaching connection," Knox wrote.

Seahawks Might Make Sense for Jadeveon Clowney

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clowney has bounced around the NFL ever since he was traded to the Seahawks ahead of the 2019 season. After spending five years with the Houston Texans, Clowney was dealt to Seattle and spent the next six seasons playing for five different teams.

He played for the Tennessee Titans in 2020, Cleveland Browns in 2021 and 2022, Baltimore Ravens in 2023, where he started 15 games and had a career-high 9.5 sacks after Macdonald was the coordinator. He joined his hometown Carolina Panthers in 2024 before suiting up for the Cowboys in 2025

Clowney fit well in Macdonald's defense in Baltimore, and there's reason to believe he could jump right back in with Seattle. He might not have as large a role as he did with the Ravens, but having that kind of depth will aid the Seahawks in their attempt to win a second straight Super Bowl.

Clowney is a player that can line up in multiple different spots, both as a defensive end and a linebacker. That versatility is something Macdonald prides his defense on, which is why the team should take a flyer on him and give a little bit more experience to their front seven.

The Seahawks don't have many weaknesses on their roster, considering they just won the Super Bowl back in February. There is always room for improvement, especially since teams around them have made upgrades to try to unseat them as Super Bowl champions, most notably the Los Angeles Rams, who traded for Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett earlier in the offseason.

The Seahawks lost Boye Mafe in free agency after he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, but they appeared to replace him with Dante Fowler Jr., who was Clowney's teammate last season with the Dallas Cowboys. Adding another former Cowboys pass rusher won't hurt the Seahawks.

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